Brighton vs Luton live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Brighton vs Luton live stream and match preview

Brighton vs Luton is not being shown in the UK.

Brighton are enjoying one of the most remarkable periods in their history, and manager Roberto De Zerbi is a big reason for that. The Italian gaffer has transformed the Seagulls from a pragmatic side into one that is expansive and produces free-flowing attacks, and they'll certainly fancy their chances against Luton.

That could be a lot tougher than expected, though, with the Hatters' fairy tale story set to continue in the Premier League. Many are tipping Luton to be relegated at the first time of asking - something they'll be eager to prove wrong come May.

Kick-off is at 3pm BST. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League wherever you are.

Team news

Brighton could be without Moises Caicedo for the game against Luton, with Robert De Zerbi claiming he is suffering from a hamstring problem amid strong links with a transfer to Chelsea. Jakub Moder still hasn't returned to the team either, after last season's knee injury.

Reece Burke and Gabriel Osho are set to miss the game for Luton, meanwhile, with Rob Edwards suggesting they still need a few more weeks to get back to full fitness. Dan Potts and Jordan Clarke are also in the same situation, albeit with a shorter recovery time expected, while Mads Andersen is getting over an illness.

Form

Brighton are preparing for their first season of European football in their history, and are looking (somehow) to build upon their exceptional sixth-place finish in the Premier League last term.

Luton Town are back in the top tier of English football after dropping down to the National League 14 years ago and climbing their way back, and are looking to enjoy every minute of their return.

Referee

David Coote will be the referee for Brighton vs Luton. His assistants will be Mark Scholes and Timothy Wood, with John Busby the fourth official. Robert Jones is the VAR, with Wade Smith the assistant VAR.

Stadium

Brighton vs Luton will be played at the 30,666-capacity Amex Stadium in Brighton.

Kick-off and channel

Brighton vs Luton kick-off is at 3pm BST on Saturday 12 August in the UK. The game is not being shown live in the UK.

In the US, kick-off time is 10am ET / 7am PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

(Image credit: Future)

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports and TNT Sports are the two main players, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2023/24.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing all 380 games in the season. A fuboTV subscription also lets you watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2023/24 is fuboTV, which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport will screen every game of the Premier League season.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.