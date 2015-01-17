Burnley 2-3 Palace: How many points have Pardew teams won from losing positions this season?

Crystal Palace came from two goals behind to break Burnley hearts with a huge 3-2 win at Turf Moor.

Sean Dyche's men took a commanding lead inside just 16 minutes when first Ben Mee headed home Kieran Trippier's corner, before Danny Ings grabbed his third goal in as many league matches. But Alan Pardew's men rallied to hand their new man back-to-back wins in as many matches in charge; Dwight Gayle halved the deficit midway through the first half before Jason Puncheon levelled three minutes after the restart.

Gayle then struck again three minutes from time to fire Palace up to 12th, albeit only four points above the relegation zone in a sardine-like bottom half.

Crystal Palace came from 2 goals down to win for the first time in their Premier League history.

Alan Pardew has picked up 16 points from losing positions so far this season, more than any other manager (6 at Palace, 10 at Newcastle).

Dwight Gayle scored and assisted in the same Premier League game for the first time. In fact, it was the first goal he'd set up in 38 Premier League matches.

Gayle notched his third Premier League brace since joining the club in 2013 (vs Liverpool and Fulham in May).

Sean Dyche named the same starting XI for the 8th game in succession.

Ben Mee scored his first league goal for Burnley since September 2012.

No side has conceded more goals via corners in the Premier League this season than Crystal Palace (7) – level with Burnley.

Danny Ings has scored in 3 successive league games for Burnley for the first time.

