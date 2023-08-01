Burton Albion season preview 2023/24: Are the Brewers hoping to consolidate?

The Burton Albion season preview 2023/24 is looking positive, following a promising second half of last campaign.

The Brewers performed as a top-10 side after manager Dino Maamria inherited the strugglers back in September, but key figures have since departed the Pirelli including on-loan striker Dale Taylor, so their chances hinge on whether recruit Cole Stockton can recapture his 2021/22 levels.

Burton Albion should comfortably consolidate in League One, though don't expect a promotion push anytime soon.

Burton Albion season preview 2023/24, the fan's view: Jack Stout (@BrewersTV)

Last season was ultimately a success, after a horrendous start in which we took one point from eight games and were knocked out of the League Cup by Rochdale. Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink left, assistant Dino Maamria stepped up, and having still been 23rd in late January, the Brewers eventually sealed a comfortable 15th-place finish – incredible, given the first six months.

I won’t be happy unless we have a prosperous summer window. Our last two have been pretty poor, to say the least, often resulting in Burton needing another large influx in January.

Our key player will be Sam Hughes. The Brewers fans’ player of the season was one of the division’s best centre-backs; a rock defensively, but also vital in attacking set-pieces, with three goals and six assists.

Look out for midfielder Ciaran Gilligan. I’m least looking forward to playing Reading – nothing against the club, but the away experience is dreadful.

Our most underrated player is Mark Helm. He was signed in January and looked tidy enough, but he really came into his own towards the season’s end. He added some creativity, while his dazzling feet bamboozled defences and he scored a couple of awesome long-range efforts against Sheffield Wednesday and Cambridge.

The active player I’d love to have back is Victor Adeboyejo, who joined Bolton in January. A top-quality striker with an eye for a pass and for goal.

The pantomime villain will be Joey Barton. His constant belittling of the club, often calling Burton a hoofball team with no ideology, has become a running joke. And yet we’ve tended to get the better of him quite a lot, which makes for excellent viewing, especially his post-match interviews. Keep up the good work, Joey!

The fans’ opinion of the gaffer is terrific right now. Maamria has spoken extremely well and backed it up by getting passionate performances out of the players. We were the ninth-best team in the league after he took over.

We’ll finish 14th. Many people are describing League One as a rather uninspiring division this year. Burton should have enough to consolidate.

