Can you name all 20 Premier League shirt sponsors?

Well, can you?



After the 'success' of last season's sponsor naming quiz, we thought we'd test your memory (and the power of advertising) with another.

We've used cutting edge technology to mask the sponsors' names and logos on the home shirts of all 20 Premier League teams from the season just finished (or in Wolves' case, the season that finished back in February). How many can you remember? Do you know what these companies actually do? Don't you have some real work to be getting on with?

Click the link at the bottom of the page for the answers - no peeking!

Disclaimer: There's no prize, obviously



