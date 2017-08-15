Cancel your plans… Football Manager 2018 has a release date

Wannabe managers can get early access to the new game through a fully playable beta version – available to those who pre-order the game through SEGA-approved retailers.

Beta users will be able to start the game at least two weeks before the official release. Progress in single-player careers will carry across to the full game (unless you’re doing rubbish – in which case you can quietly bin your game off and start a new one).

Additionally, fans who pre-order the game before Monday, October 9 and have Football Manager 2017 in their Steam Library will get a ‘Contract Extension Bonus’ discount of 25% via Steam or the SEGA Store.

Gameplay features and updates for Football Manager 2018 will be revealed in late September.

This year, for the first time, all three versions of the game – that’s FM 2018 for PC, Mac and Linux, Football Manager Touch 2018 (PC, Mac, Linux, iOS and Android) and Football Manager Mobile 2018 (iOS and Android) will be released on the same day.

You’d better make the most of the sunlight that’s left in your life between now and then.

