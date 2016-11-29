Who are Football Manager 2017's 84 best wonderkids and why are they brilliant?
By Joe Brewin
We've pulled together the best under-21-year-olds in this year's game... and catered for every budget in the process. Who will you be signing?
It's surely the most exciting part of your Football Manager save: uncovering a gem, building them up and then unleashing them to the world.
So, after the popularity of our 2016 guide, we're on hand to help again. We've picked out 84 of the game's brightest under-21-year-olds with the best potential to bring you long-term glory – but even better, sorted them by price to make sure you know what you can afford. After all, what good is it knowing Marco Asensio will become a beast when you've only got Burnley's budget?
All of the players below can reach dizzy heights on your FM save – and it'll be your job to make sure they get there. So which of them take your fancy? Every budget catered for...
- What’s it like to scout for Football Manager? A Sports Interactive expert tells FFT
- 17 teams we can’t wait to be on Football Manager 2017
- Who to start with on Football Manager 2017? EVERY English league team's starting transfer and wage budget
- Football Manager 2017: Starting transfer and wage budgets in La Liga, Bundesliga, Serie A, Ligue 1
- Miles Jacobson: How we make Football Manager, the future – and where YOU come into it
- Football Manager 2017 review – definitely more than just a football game
- Football Manager 2017 tips: how to master the new game
- Remembered! The best Football Manager wonderkids of all time
- 10 of the best Football Manager 2017 youngsters you can grab for under £1m
- 5 things you need to stop doing right now to win more matches on Football Manager 2017
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.