Chelsea 1-1 Man City: Blues attempted their fewest number of shots in a game since when?

FURTHER READING Analyse it with Stats Zone

Chelsea sustained their five-point advantage at the top of the Premier League with a battling 1-1 draw against Manchester City at Stamford Bridge.

Loic Remy broke the deadlock by finishing off a superb move four minutes before half-time, only for David Silva to hit straight back for Manuel Pellegrini's side after turning in Sergio Aguero's off-target shot.

The second half was all City – indeed, the hosts didn't attempt another effort on goal after Remy's opener – but not even the late introduction of former Blue Lampard could force a second goal for the Citizens at Stamford Bridge.

David Silva equalled his best Premier League haul for goals in a season (7, level with his tally in 2013/14).

It was the Spaniard's first league goal in 10 appearances against the Blues.

All 4 of Sergio Aguero's assists this season have come in the last 6 Premier League games.

Chelsea failed to have an attempt on goal after Loic Remy's strike in the 41st minute.

The Blues only had 3 shots in total; the lowest figure they have recorded in a single Premier League game since 2003/04.

Chelsea have lost only 2 of their last 9 against Manchester City in the Premier League (W4 D3).

Jose Mourinho has won 7 and lost just 2 of the 12 meetings as a coach with Manuel Pellegrini (D3).

Chelsea have won 11 and lost just 1 of the last 17 Premier League home games against Manchester City (D5).

Analyse Chelsea 1-1 Man City with Stats Zone