Chelsea 2-0 West Brom: Another week, another TWO records for Cesc Fabregas

Jose Mourinho's side continued their superb start to the season with a comfortable win over Alan Irvine's West Brom.

The Blues had the points wrapped up early, with Diego Costa and Eden Hazard scoring in the first 25 minutes, before Baggies midfielder Claudio Yacob was sent off after 28 minutes for a two-footed lunge on Costa.

The second half was something of a procession, but Chelsea's first half showing will have left the West Londoners' title rivals quaking in their boots.

Cesc Fabregas was once again among the star turns. The Spaniard attempting a dizzying 153 passes over 90 minutes - the most of any player in a single Premier League match this season. Next best at the Bridge on the afternoon was Nemanja Matic, with 96.

Cesc Fabregas has reached 10 assists in just 12 Premier League matches this season, faster than any other player in a single PL campaign.

Chelsea are unbeaten in their last 15 Premier League matches (won 12, drawn 3, lost 0).

Diego Costa has scored 11 goals in 10 Premier League matches this season.

Only one team has ever had more points after 12 games of a Premier League season than Chelsea currently have (Man City 2011-12 with 34 points).

Eden Hazard’s last nine Premier League goals have all arrived at Stamford Bridge.

West Brom have won just three of their last 15 Premier League games (won 3, drawn 4, lost 8).

The Baggies have yet to win away at Chelsea in the Premier League, losing eight (drawn 1).

