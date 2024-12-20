Chelsea home kit for 2025/26: Everything we know so far

The Chelsea home kit for 2025/26 won't be released for another few months yet, but there's plenty of rumours circulating around what the Blues will be wearing next term.

After their 2024/25 home kit ranked as the worst of every shirt in the Premier League by FourFourTwo, Chelsea will want to look a whole lot better next term. There's great chance of silverware, too, so it could become an all-timer if designed right.

With recent seasons showing that aren't afraid to go a bit rogue, the new 2025/26 home kit could well follow the same trend.

Chelsea home kit for 2025/26 prediction leaked

A prediction for how the Chelsea 2025/26 home kit (Image credit: Footy Headlines / @Rode1Kits)

According to Footy Headlines, the new Chelsea shirt will be released from early July 2025. But while the classic blue and white colourway returns (shocking), there will also be subtle detailing of red to truly help the kit pop.

In remaining with Nike, Chelsea's new strip will look a lot more similar to what they wore during the 2023/24 season, with the traditional 'Rush Blue' untinkered with and the white playing a much larger role this time around.

The current Chelsea home shirt is quite brave (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's important to note that little is known about the design of the kit, with the prediction presented by Footy Headlines simply based on leaks. The colours are exact, though, while there's an important change on the crest - making 2025/26 the third successive season when the classic Chelsea roundel, in its truest form, isn't used.

But while the Chelsea crest has simply been tinkered with on previous occasions, the 2025/26 home kit is set to feature the club's Lion as the crest itself, with a striking red shadow behind it to really help it stand out on the blue base.

The red detailing is interesting, too. In 2021/22 Nike opted for subtle yellow elements, with iridiscent features included on the 2023/24 shirt. Red hasn't been since as a natural feature on the Chelsea home kit since 2010/11, in fact.

The sponsor for the new Chelsea kit is also unknown at this stage, as the Blues are still working on tying down a new front-of-shirt sponsor for the 2024/25 campaign. Negotiations are reportedly ongoing, however.