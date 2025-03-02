Alexia Putellas: "We’re already the only club to have won the men’s and women’s Champions League, so the only thing even more historic to do than that would be to win it in the same season"

Alexia Putellas is one of the most successful women's footballers of all-time

Alexia Putellas says Barcelona are aiming for more history in this season's Champions League.

The Spanish giants are aiming to become the first club to win both the men and women's competitions in the same season.

Barca's women are targeting a third Champions League in a row, while the men are seeking their first since 2015.

'For Barcelona that would a party night'

Alexia Putellas has played over 300 games for Barcelona and captains the club (Image credit: Getty Images)

Putellas spoke to FourFourTwo about the prospect of making club history: "We’re already the only club to have won the men’s and women’s Champions League, so the only thing even more historic to do than that would be to win it in the same season, right?

"For Barcelona that would a party night, for sure. But look, we both know that would be very, very difficult. A lot of things would have to go our way, working every day to achieve our goals, but if you prepare every day then it’s those small details that can make the difference when you’re competing in such big competitions against great teams."

Alexia Putellas is one of the most recognisable women's footballers in the world (Image credit: Lays)

Barcelona will play Wolfsburg in the Women's Champions League quarter-final and if they progress they will face either Chelsea or Manchester City in the semis.

On this season's competition Putellas, ranked No.16 on FourFourTwo's list of the best all-time womens players, added: "Look, of course I hope Barcelona can win it – the men’s team, too – that would be incredible, but we both know it’s going to be very difficult.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"There are some great teams out there, with phenomenal players and coaches who prepare them so well. We’ve won two in a row, and winning a third would be unbelievable, but we’ve just got to follow our own path.

"Next up, we’ve got Wolfsburg, two-time former champions, in the quarter-finals which won’t be an easy game – we’ve just got to go little by little."

Alexia Putellas won back-to-back Ballon d'Ors (Image credit: Getty)

Putellas was speaking after filming a special advert with Thierry Henry where they surprised fans in Barcelona.

She explained: "That’s where the fun came from, because I promise you none of those fans knew what was happening. They were just in a bar watching a game and then me and Thierry show up!

"It was actually quite emotional watching the fans’ faces change when they realised we were stood next to them – it was very funny. I’ve been at surprise parties before, or turning up unannounced at a family get-together when they thought I would be playing, but this was a little different.

"These were proper football fans – of course, if I surprise my family it’s special, but to just turn up at a bar in Barcelona and see the passion these people have for football and see their reactions to me, the connection they have for the sport, was amazing."

Alexia Putellas was speaking to FourFourTwo on behalf of Lays as part of the 'No Lays, No Game’ campaign