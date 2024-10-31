Christine Sinclair: Everything you need to know about the Canada legend

Christine Sinclair is a legend of football and the leading all-time goalscorer in international football.

The Canada international has scored 190 goals in over 330 games for her country.

The 41-year-old will play in her final game of football before her retirement this weekend, so here are some things you should know about the forward.

Christine Sinclair: Which clubs has she played for?

Christine Sinclair while playing for the Portland Thorns (Image credit: Christopher Morris - Corbis/Getty Images)

Sinclair played for various clubs in her youth career including Cliff Avenue United. She made her senior debut for Vancouver UBC Alumni and played for the Vancouver Angels and Vancouver Breakers in the early stages of her career.

She went to college in 2001 and competed for the school's team, the Portland Pilots, for four years. In 2006 she was the eighth draft pick in the Women's Professional Soccer League, the then-US' top-flight, and she was selected by FC Gold Pride.

Christine Sinclair acknowledges Canada fans (Image credit: Craig Mitchelldyer/Getty Images for Football Australia)

In 2011 she moved to Western New York Flash with the club discussing terms with Gold Pride to enable the transfer.

When the National Women's Soccer League was founded in 2012 Sinclair told them she would only play for Portland Thorns. She joined the team in 2013 and has played for the club ever since.

When she announced her retirement from football in September 2024 she had played 195 games for Portland and scored 76 goals.

Sinclair has won three NWSL Championships with Portland during her 11-year stint with the club.

When did Sinclair first win her first cap for Canada?

Sinclair won her first cap for Canada at the age of 16 in 2000 against Chile. She has since represented her country at the Olympics and at several World Cups. In FourFourTwo's view she is one of the greatest players to have ever played the game and a huge trailblazer for future generations.

She won the Olympic gold medal at the 2021 Games held in Tokyo. She has also won the CONCACAF Women's Championship, the Pan American Games, Algarve Cup, Cyprus Women's Cup and Four Nations Tournament with Canada.

Sinclair has been named Canada Women's player of the year 14 times and also has an OBC (Order of British Colombia) and OC (officer of the Order of Canada).