Commentators go brilliantly beserk as Östersunds qualify for Europa League

Östersunds have had quite a journey over the past six years.

After hiring English coach Graham Potter in 2011, they earned back-to-back promotions, before finally making it to the Allsvenskan last season. They finished eighth and won the Swedish Cup, subsequently qualifying for the preliminary rounds of the Europa League.

To put their size into perspective, last year their total revenue was around €5m. In comparison, they’ll receive €3m alone for qualifying for the group stage of this season's Europa League.

So when Aly Keita pulled off a vital save in the dying seconds to preserve their 2-0 lead over PAOK and send the Swedes through on away goals (3-3 on agg), the commentary team couldn’t keep their emotions in check.

And why not? Östersunds could be doing battle with the likes of Arsenal or Milan soon. The Europa League draw takes place at midday (BST) on Friday.

