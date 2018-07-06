Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly in talks for his own reality show
Ronaldo is currently looking to sell the concept of a 13-part series with Facebook reportedly keen to secure it.
According to Variety, the show set to follow Ronaldo on and off the pitch will be partly produced by Tom Brady's Religion of Sports media company - who previously created a series on the NFL star named Tom vs Time for Facebook Watch.
Ronaldo has 122m followers on his official Facebook page so the appeal of having a show on the social media network seems logical.
The series is reportedly valued at $10m (£8.8m) so it sounds like he'll get paid well no matter who its sold to. Yet it isn't the only one Ronaldo is busy with.
The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is preparing to launch a superhero series named Striker Force 7 and a drama following a girls' high school soccer team in upstate New York.
Back in 2015, there was the film Ronaldo which gave an insight into his sporting and personal life.
