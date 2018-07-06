England fan gets a tattoo of Gareth Southgate's full 23-man World Cup squad
One brave supporter said he'd get the names of every player inked on him if England reached the quarter-finals. Well...
England face Sweden in Samara on Saturday after successfully overcoming Colombia in the last 16 on penalties.
For virtually all Three Lions fans it was a joyous occasion, but you may question whether it was a good day for supporter Dan Welch, who knew he had a promise to fulfil.
In May, he tweeted: "Putting my neck on the line, but if @England get to the quarter-finals with that squad, I will get the 23-man squad names tattooed on me."
Welch has followed through with his pledge and got those names permanently stamped on himself. He's even gone a step further by including Southgate's name at the top too.
Another thing for the CV, Gareth.
