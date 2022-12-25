Crystal Palace vs Fulham live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Crystal Palace vs Fulham live stream and match preview, Monday 26 December, 3pm GMT

Crystal Palace vs Fulham live stream and match preview

Looking for a Crystal Palace vs Fulham live stream? We've got you covered. Crystal Palace vs Fulham is on Amazon Prime in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Premier League with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

Palace (opens in new tab) will resume their Premier League campaign looking for a fourth consecutive victory in front of their own fans at Selhurst Park.

Fulham (opens in new tab) have exceeded expectations so far this season, with Marco Silva's side having kept well clear of the bottom three up to now.

The Cottagers have failed to win any of their last five meetings with Palace, a run which stretches back more than nine years.

Kick-off is at 3pm GMT. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League (opens in new tab) wherever you are.

Team news

Palace will have to make do without long-term absentees James McArthur and Nathan Ferguson, while Chris Richards is a doubt.

Fulham will be unable to call upon the services of Manor Solomon and Neeskens Kebano, but Harrison Reed and Kenny Tete are available following suspension.

Form

Patrick Vieira's side have lost only three of their last 10 matches in the Premier League and are currently 11th in the table.

Ninth-placed Fulham are level on points with Palace after going three games without a win.

Referee

The referee for Crystal Palace vs Fulham has not been appointed yet.

Stadium

Crystal Palace vs Fulham will be played at the 25,456-seater Selhurst Park in London.

Kick-off and channel

Crystal Palace vs Fulham kick-off is at 3pm GMT on Monday 26 December in the UK. The game is being shown on Amazon Prime (opens in new tab).

In the US, kick-off time is 10am ET / 7am PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

VPN guide

If you’re out of the country for a Premier League fixture, then you won't be able to watch on your domestic streaming service as usual. The broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!) and blocks you from watching it. You can use a VPN to get around that, though, without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and will let you watch. And all the info going between is entirely encrypted, anonymous and safe – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there. For the Premier League, FourFourTwo currently recommends:

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the two main players once again, but Amazon (opens in new tab) also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab) for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV (opens in new tab), which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport (opens in new tab) will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport (opens in new tab) are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.