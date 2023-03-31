Crystal Palace vs Leicester City live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Crystal Palace vs Leicester City live stream and match preview, Saturday 1 April, 3pm BST

Crystal Palace vs Leicester City live stream and match preview

Looking for a Crystal Palace vs Leicester City live stream? We've got you covered. Crystal Palace vs Leicester City is not being shown in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Premier League with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

Roy Hodgson will take charge of his first game as Crystal Palace (opens in new tab) manager since 2021 when Leicester (opens in new tab) visit Selhurst Park on Saturday.

Palace reappointed their former boss until the end of the campaign following the sacking of Patrick Vieira.

Meanwhile Leicester will be looking to boost their chances of survival by beating another relegation contender.

Kick-off is at 3pm BST. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League (opens in new tab) wherever you are.

Team news

Palace will have to make do without long-term absentee Nathan Ferguson, while Chris Richards will also be absent this weekend.

Leicester will be unable to call upon the services of Youri Tielemans, James Justin, Jannik Vestergaard and Ryan Bertrand. Jonny Evans, Harry Souttar, Victor Kristiansen and Dennis Praet are all expected to be fit.

Form

Palace are the only team in the top four leagues of English football without a win in 2023, a run which has left them just three points clear of the bottom three.

Leicester have taken just one point from the last 15 available, with Brendan Rodgers' men just a point outside the drop zone.

Referee

Tim Robinson will be the referee for Crystal Palace vs Leicester City.

Stadium

Crystal Palace vs Leicester City will be played at the 25,486-capacity Selhurst Park in London.

Kick-off and channel

Crystal Palace vs Leicester City kick-off is at 3pm BST on Saturday 1 April in the UK. The game is not being shown in the UK.

In the US, kick-off time is 10am ET / 7am PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

VPN guide

If you’re out of the country for a Premier League fixture, then you won't be able to watch on your domestic streaming service as usual. The broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!) and blocks you from watching it. You can use a VPN to get around that, though, without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and will let you watch. And all the info going between is entirely encrypted, anonymous and safe – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there. For the Premier League, FourFourTwo currently recommends:

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee (opens in new tab)

FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS5 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

(Image credit: Future)

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the two main players once again, but Amazon (opens in new tab) also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab) for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV (opens in new tab), which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport (opens in new tab) will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport (opens in new tab) are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.