Crystal Palace vs Liverpool live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool live stream and match preview, Saturday February 25, 7.45pm GMT

Looking for a Crystal Palace vs Liverpool live stream? We've got you covered.

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool is on Sky Sports in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Premier League with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

Liverpool will be hoping to respond to a humbling defeat against Real Madrid when they travel to the capital to face Crystal Palace.

Jurgen Klopp’s side suffered a humiliating 5-2 loss to the European champions at Anfield in the Champions League last 16 first leg, a result that shone a light on the decline they have suffered this season.

With their continental campaign in tatters, Liverpool’s focus will now be on qualifying for Europe’s top competition next season.

That will be easier said than done, as seven points separate the Merseysiders in eighth from the top four, although they do have two games in hand on fourth-placed Tottenham.

Palace look like ideal opponents to regain some morale against, as the Eagles are winless in their last seven Premier League games, drawing four of their last five games.

Kick-off is at 7.45pm GMT. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League wherever you are.

Team news

Liverpool’s list of absentees includes Arthur Melo, Calvin Ramsay, Ibrahima Konate, Luis Diaz and Thiago Alcantara, while Joe Gomez is carrying a knock.

Joel Ward, Nathan Ferguson, Sam Johnstone and Wilfried Zaha are out injured for Palace.

Form

Liverpool: LWWLL

Crystal Palace: DDLDD

Referee

Darren England will be the referee for Crystal Palace vs Liverpool.

Stadium

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool will be played at Selhurst Park in London.

Kick-off and channel

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool kick-off is at 7.45pm GMT on Saturday 25 February in the UK. The game is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and the Sky Go app (opens in new tab).

In the US, kick-off time is 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

VPN guide

(Image credit: Future)

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the two main players once again, but Amazon (opens in new tab) also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab) for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV (opens in new tab), which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport (opens in new tab) will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport (opens in new tab) are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.