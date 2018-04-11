Darlington fans raise £45,000 in three weeks for club's summer transfer budget

As part of the Darlington Supporters Group's 'Boost the Budget' scheme, 199 people have put their hands into their pockets to help equip Darlington manager Tommy Wright with a solid budget for the transfer window.

Having trousered a cool £45,000 from the scheme so far, the target is now £80,000 from 300 investors.

In exchange, fans are being rewarded with money-can't-buy prizes, such as designing Darlington's 2018/19 home kit and being the assistant kit man for a matchday.

Boss Wright is very grateful for the fans' incredible support, telling the Non-League Paper: "I really appreciate the help of our generous supporters.

"I believe that I have a good squad at the moment, and with continued financial backing into next season, I believe that I can build a better one.

"Obviously with the way I’ve invested currently in the squad, I’m always looking for a bit of a return. I won’t be wasting our supporters’ money, I see it as an investment in the future."

Supporters Group Chair, Chris Stockdale, said: "Without Boost The Budget, Tommy will inevitably have a much reduced budget next season, because a core principle of fan ownership is a prudent financial strategy. I hope the fans will get behind the scheme and take advantage of the great range of rewards we have put together."

Phoenix club Darlington currently sit 13th in the National League North, having been promoted from the Northern Premier League Division One North in 2015/16.

