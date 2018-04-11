Watch: The various celebrations from Roma's shock Champions League win are glorious
The press box was a particularly joyous place after the Giallorossi completed one of the great turnarounds in Champions League history, while president James Pallotta threw himself into a fountain
Roma shocked Barcelona with a stunning 3-0 win at the Stadio Olimpico on Tuesday night in their Champions League quarter-final second leg.
After losing the first leg at the Camp Nou 4-1, that result meant the Serie A club progressed to the semi-finals on away goals.
Greek defender Kostas Manolas grabbed the hosts' decisive goal with his header from a corner in the 82nd minute to send the home support into bedlam.
Spine-tingling. Roma fans sing 'Grazie Roma' at deafening levels, goalscorer Manolas is in tears.April 11, 2018
After the game, celebrations continued long into the night – and club president James Pallotta took a dip in the Piazza de Popolo fountain while being mobbed by a swathe of joyous supporters.
Roma's unbelievable win sparked wild celebrations in the dressing room too, as you might expect from a side reaching their second ever Champions League semi-final against the odds...
Even the press box went bonkers...
A glorious night indeed for all those attached to Roma. The semi-final draw takes place at UEFA's Nyon headquarters at 12pm GMT on Friday.
