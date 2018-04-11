Watch: The various celebrations from Roma's shock Champions League win are glorious

Roma shocked Barcelona with a stunning 3-0 win at the Stadio Olimpico on Tuesday night in their Champions League quarter-final second leg.

After losing the first leg at the Camp Nou 4-1, that result meant the Serie A club progressed to the semi-finals on away goals.

Greek defender Kostas Manolas grabbed the hosts' decisive goal with his header from a corner in the 82nd minute to send the home support into bedlam.

Spine-tingling. Roma fans sing 'Grazie Roma' at deafening levels, goalscorer Manolas is in tears.April 11, 2018

After the game, celebrations continued long into the night – and club president James Pallotta took a dip in the Piazza de Popolo fountain while being mobbed by a swathe of joyous supporters.

Roma's unbelievable win sparked wild celebrations in the dressing room too, as you might expect from a side reaching their second ever Champions League semi-final against the odds...

Even the press box went bonkers...

A glorious night indeed for all those attached to Roma. The semi-final draw takes place at UEFA's Nyon headquarters at 12pm GMT on Friday.

