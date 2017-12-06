Car invades pitch in United Arab Emirates U18 match
Er, sorry – what now? But yes: a car stopped a football match for approximately 16 seconds as a joyrider took to the pitch
A Volkswagen Beetle raced onto the turf during an U18 game between Al-Jazeera and Shabab Al-Ahly in the UAE.
But this wasn't a Happy Gilmore remake or Herbie on hard drugs, and fortunately no one was injured by the lunatic driver who hurtled around in a circle while honking his horn.
The referee was forced to stop play as the two sets of players ran for safety in the centre circle, while the vehicle ran riot around them.
The footage, captured by Sharjah Sports TV, has unsurprisingly gone viral.
So, erm... that's something we've never seen before.
See also...
- Clubs to get over £6,000 per player every day they are at the 2018 World Cup
- Former England boss Sven-Goran Eriksson is interested in the Australia job
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.