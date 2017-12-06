Neymar hit with fake €500 notes adorning his face by Bayern Munich fans

Bayern Munich fans have been a busy bunch recently – and their endeavours usually involve protesting about money by throwing things onto the pitch.

Last month, they voiced their displeasure about Champions League ticket prices after being charged €100 to attend their match at Anderlecht by showering the pitch with fake money. That came afer similar protests at Arsenal in March, when disgruntled Bavarians threw toilet paper and earned themselves a UEFA wrist-slap.

This time Neymar was the target at the Allianz Arena, as Bayern supporters offered the planet's most expensive footballer some fake money with his face on it during their side's 3-1 victory over PSG.

Neymar's £200m transfer has raised questions over UEFA's policy of financial fair play, hence Bayern fans' frustrations.

Accompanied with the protest were a number of banners. One said: "Throwing fake money is charged. But exploiting our football is fine?"

Another read: "UEFA/RSCA [Anderlecht] return the money. You've ripped us off!"

The 3-1 win meant Bayern finished as runners-up in Group B, while PSG go through as group winners despite losing their 100 per cent win rate in the Champions League this season.

