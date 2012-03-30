Don't shout at us, it's just a bit of fun

Putting together any 'Top 100' is difficult when the subject matter is so subjective, but compiling The Top 100 Premier League Games still seemed like a good idea at the time. More fool us.

Everybody will disagree with our analysis, we know that. But if the mantra 'different strokes for different folks' was good enough for the late Gary Coleman, it should be good enough for you.

However, particular apologies to fans of the four Premier League clubs past and present who don't feature in any of the 100 matches we've chosen. We apologise because we've either made a mistake, or your team is boring.



Nope. We don't know what's going on here either...



So, what makes a match one of 'the best'?

It's not about one singular moment, rather a full 90 minutes of entertainment and drama. For that reason, the game featuring Darren Bent's beach ball assisted goal against Liverpool is out, but the one including Sunderland's calamitous treble of own goals against Charlton is in (sorry, Mackems).

We know goals aren't the be all and end all as far as a compelling football match is concerned, but it stands to reason that there are a fair few high-scoring thrillers in the list. We've attempted to counter that by including some particularly enthralling low-scoring matches, while remaining mindful of our remit.

Some matches are also there because the ramifications shocked us to our very core (forgive us if weÃ¢ÂÂre being melodramatic, but this is the Premier League, after all), by leading to title glory, European qualification, relegationÃ¢ÂÂ¦or perhaps a suspension or four.

Ultimately, these are the 100 matches we look back on from the last 20 years that make us think Ã¢ÂÂyes, that was goodÃ¢ÂÂ.

So sit back, relax and enjoy The Top 100 Games of the first 20 years of the Premier League (minus the ones we forgot).

