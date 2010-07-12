Trending

The Draw Specialist's World Cup: Part Four

By


Day 16: Uruguay win the first knockout game and celebrate wildly


Day 17: Germany tear England a new one


Day 18: Holland bring a new meaning to 'brilliant orange'


Day 19: Japan pay price for poor penalty

There followed two rest days, in which The Draw Specialist sharpened pencils.


Day 22: Holland profit from Felipe Melo's dies horribilis

>> The Draw Specialist's World Cup: Part Five >>

Draw Specialist:Argentina 78 * France 98 * Home
FFT.com:Features * News * Interviews * Home
Interact: Twitter * Facebook * Forums