The Draw Specialist's World Cup: Part Four
Day 16: Uruguay win the first knockout game and celebrate wildly
Day 17: Germany tear England a new one
Day 18: Holland bring a new meaning to 'brilliant orange'
Day 19: Japan pay price for poor penalty
There followed two rest days, in which The Draw Specialist sharpened pencils.
Day 22: Holland profit from Felipe Melo's dies horribilis
>> The Draw Specialist's World Cup: Part Five >>
Draw Specialist:Argentina 78 * France 98 * Home
FFT.com:Features * News * Interviews * Home
Interact: Twitter * Facebook * Forums
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.