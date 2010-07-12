Trending

The Draw Specialist's World Cup: Part Two

By

The Draw Specialist's World Cup: Part One


Day 6: The Swiss army knife Spain in the heart


Day 7: Higuain hat-trick can't deny Diego the spotlight


Day 8: England Ã¢ÂÂ and Emile Ã¢ÂÂ egregious against Algeria


Day 9: Harry Kewell gets his marching tune against Ghana


Day 10: Banished Anelka leaves Domenech the last man standing

The Draw Specialist's World Cup: Part Three

