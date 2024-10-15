EA FC 25: How to do every new skill move including Big Feint, Stop and Go, Step Over Ball, and Toe Drag Stepover

Every year EA Sports FC brings new skill moves from the world of football into video game form and this year FC 25 is no different.

FourFourTwo have been playing the game extensively – and EA FC 25 adds 4 new skill moves to the game that will help you outsmart your opponent and open opportunities to take advantage of space on the pitch. It's also worth remembering that all of the skill moves from EA FC 24 still work in this year's game, so check out our list of every skill move in the game to refresh your memory.

From a new feint to an incredibly overpowered sprinting technique, here are the 4 new skill moves in EA FC 25 and how to perform them.

EA FC 25 skill moves: 1. Big Feint

EA FC 25's Aitana Bonmati and Antoine Griezmann (Image credit: EA)

2-star skill move

This new addition can be performed by almost anyone on the pitch, including goalkeepers, thanks to its low 2-star skill move requirement. The Big Feint is perfect for baiting your opponent out of position as it tricks them to go one way, while you move into open space.

To perform Big Feint, simply hold L2/LT and flick the right stick left or right. This will initiate a step-over, now move the left stick in the opposite direction to completely wrong foot the defender and leave them in the dust.

2. Stop and Go

CGI footage from EA FC 25 (Image credit: EA Sports)

2-star skill move

Another new skill move that's accessible to nearly every player in the game is Stop and Go. This skill move is incredibly versatile and one I've been using a lot in EA FC 25 so far, helping me move up the ranks in Division Rivals and get loads of wins in Rush 5v5.

To activate Stop and Go, simply hold L2/LT while dribbling and move the right stick in the opposite direction your player is moving, this will cause your player to stop and move in another direction, often forcing the opponent out of position and creating space for an opportunity. Easy and effective, Stop and Go might just be the best new skill in EA FC 25.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

3. Step Over Ball

Son Heung-min and Emre Can in FC 25 (Image credit: EA Sports)

4-star skill move

You'll need a 4-star skiller to do Step Over Ball, so make sure to check your player's stats before attempting this one. So far, in my testing, my favorite player with 4-star skill moves has to be End of an Era Alex Morgan, absolutely lethal in front of goal and skillful to match.

To do Step Over Ball, Hold L1/LB and move the right stick forward, then flick the right stick left or right to exit in that direction. This is similar to other spins that existed in EA FC 24 with the added animation that makes it very easy to fool an opponent. The best way to use this skill is when sprinting alongside a defender as it can cause them to completely overcommit and set you through on goal.

4. Toe Drag Stepover

Lauren James in FC 25 (Image credit: EA Sports)

5-star skill move

The only new 5-star skill move in EA FC 25 is the Toe Drag Stepover and it's safe to say that it looks pretty darn smooth.

Think of this one as a more stylish version of the Big Feint with the added ability to exit out of the skill with momentum. First of all, you'll need one of the best players in the game with 5-star skill moves to even attempt the Toe Drag Stepover, someone like Lauren James is a great option as she's not only a skiller but also a cheap beast at under 10,000 coins on Ultimate Team.

To execute the Toe Drag Stepover, hold L1/Lb and move the right stick to the left or right. Now, rotate the right stick from the back to the left or right (opposite direction from your initial direction). Sound complicated? It's not too hard once you get the hang of it, but trying to get used to it at first can be a tad frustrating.

Want more EA FC 25 tips and tricks?

Be sure to check out our EA FC 25 review, as well as our comprehensive list of the best 500 wonderkids for Career Mode, and the best cheap beasts in this year's game.

Want to celebrate like Jude Bellingham? How about building the ultimate Rush team with help from Gareth Bale? FourFourTwo has you covered.