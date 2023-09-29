EA Sports FC 24 skill moves: Every skill move in FC 24

By Mark White
published

Looking to master EA Sports FC 24 skill moves? We have the complete list of showboat pieces

EA Sports FC 24 skill moves: Every skill move in FC 24
(Image credit: EA Sports FC 24)
EA Sports FC 24 skill moves can unlock defences like nothing else. And sure, you can probably pass your way to goal – but isn't it far more fun to showboat?

Over the years, skill moves have evolved and then some in FIFA. What begun as a modest part of gameplay to buy space has turned into a full catalogue of spins, juggles and feints. If you're going to get anywhere, you need to be able to master a few of these. 

And going back to the menu to check how to do new ones is a pain. Keep this tab open on your computer and keep coming back to learn each of these moves. 

1 Star skill moves

EA Sports FC 24

EA Sports FC 24 (Image credit: EA Sports FC 24)
Swipe to scroll horizontally
1 Star skill moves
Skill MovePlayStationXbox
Bridge SkillDouble tap R1Double tap RB
Directional NutmegHold L1 + R1 + RS in any directionHold LB + RB + RS in any direction
Ball Juggle (while standing)L2 + tap R1LT + tap RB
Open Up Fake Shot LeftHold L1 + Square or Circle then tap X + LS top left diagonallyHold LB + X or B then tap A + LS top left diagonally
Open Up Fake Shot RightHold L1 + Square or Circle then X + LS top right diagonallyHold LB + X or B then A + LS top right diagonally
Flick Up For VolleyHold R1 + click RSHold RB + click RS
Jog Open Up (Fake Shot)L1 + Fake Shot + flick LS right or left (direction determined by LS input)LB + Fake Shot + flick LS right or left (direction determined by LS input)
Stand Open Up (Fake Shot)L1 + Fake Shot + flick LS in required direction (except down)LB + Fake Shot + flick LS in required direction (except down)
Explosive (Fake Shot)Fake Shot + flick LS while running (player must have Acceleration or Sprint Speed of 85+)Fake Shot + flick LS while running (player must have Acceleration or Sprint Speed of 85+)
First Time Feint Turn (first touch only)Hold L1 + R1 + flick LS downHold LB + RB + flick LS down

Every player in FC 24 is capable of the 1 Star Skill Moves.

These are basic twists and turns that can give your players just a bit more time on the ball, fake a shot or juggle on the ball. New to FIFA 23, there's a First Time Feint Turn that can be mastered, too. 

2 Star skill moves

EA Sports FC 24

EA Sports FC 24 (Image credit: EA Sports FC 24)
Swipe to scroll horizontally
2 Star skill moves
Skill MovePlayStationXbox
Feint Forward and TurnFlick RS down twiceFlick RS down twice
Body Feint RightFlick RS rightFlick RS right
Body feint LeftFlick RS leftFlick RS left
Stepover RightRoll RS from top of stick to the rightRoll RS from top of stick to the right
Stepover LeftRoll RS from top of stick to the leftRoll RS from top of stick to the left
Reverse Stepover RightRoll RS from the right to the the top of the stickRoll RS from the right to the the top of the stick
Reverse Stepover LeftRoll RS from the left to the the top of the stickRoll RS from the left to the the top of the stick
Ball Roll LeftHold RS leftHold RS left
Ball Roll RightHold RS rightHold RS right
Drag BackL1 + R1 + flick LS downLB + RB + flick LS down

Most players can master the 2 Star moves. Here, you've stepovers and rolls that when combined with more difficult skills, can be incredible effective and look fantastic.

Make sure that you work out exactly how you want your player to be positioned when you come away with the ball, too.

3 Star skill moves

EA Sports FC 24

EA Sports FC 24 (Image credit: EA Sports FC 24)
Swipe to scroll horizontally
3 Star skill moves
Skill MovePlayStationXbox
Heel FlickFlick RS up then downFlick RS up then down
Roulette RightRoll RS from the bottom and clockwise to the rightRoll RS from the bottom and clockwise to the right
Roulette LeftRoll RS from the bottom and anti-clockwise to the leftRoll RS from the bottom and anti-clockwise to the left
Fake Left and Go RightRoll RS from the left anti-clockwise to the rightRoll RS from the left anti-clockwise to the right
Fake Right and Go LeftRoll RS from the right and clockwise to the leftRoll RS from the right and clockwise to the left
Heel Chop Left (while running)Hold L2 + Square or Circle then X + hold LS leftHold LT + X or B then A + hold LS left
Heel Chop Right (while running)Hold L2 + Square or Circle then X + hold LS rightHold LT + X or B then A + hold LS right
Stutter FeintHold L2 + flick RS left then right (or right then left)Hold LT + flick RS left then right (or right then left)

Added to FIFA 23, players can Stutter Feint when they're looking to make a pass or shot, meaning that it's easier than ever to find ways to fake your intention.

Most of these moves are fairly easy to implement and are used by dribblers. 

4 Star skill moves

EA Sports FC 24

EA Sports FC 24 (Image credit: EA Sports FC 24)
Swipe to scroll horizontally
4 Star skill moves
Skill MovePlayStationXbox
Ball Hop (While Standing)Hold L1 + click RSHold LB + click RS
Heel To Heel FlickFlick RS up then downFlick RS up then down
Simple RainbowFlick RS down, up, upFlick RS down, up, up
Spin LeftHold R1 + roll RS from bottom anti-clockwise to leftHold RB + roll RS from bottom anti-clockwise to left
Spin RightHold R1 + roll RS from bottom clockwise to rightHold RB + roll RS from bottom clockwise to right
Stop and Turn Left (while running)Flick RS up then leftFlick RS up then left
Stop and Turn Right (while running)Flick RS up then rightFlick RS up then right
Ball Roll Cut RightHold RS left then hold L rightHold RS left then hold L right
Ball Roll Cut LeftHold RS right then hold L leftHold RS right then hold L left
Fake Pass (while standing)Hold R2 + Square or Circle then XHold RT + X or B then A
Fake Pass Exit Left (while standing)Hold R2 + Square or Circle then X + flick LS top left diagonallyHold RT + X or B then A + flick LS top left diagonally
Fake Pass Exit Right (while standing)Hold R2 + Square or Circle then X + flick LS top right diagonallyHold RT + X or B then A + flick LS top right diagonally
Quick Ball RollsHold RS downHold RS down
Drag To HeelHold L1 + flick RS down, then left or rightHold LB + flick RS down, then left or right
Lane Change LeftHold L1 + hold RS leftHold LB + hold RS left
Lane Change RightHold L1 + hold RS rightHold LB + hold RS right
Three Touch Roulette LeftHold L1 + flick RS down then leftHold LB + flick RS down then left
Three Touch Roulette RightHold L1 + flick RS down then rightHold LB + flick RS down then right
Drag Back Spin LeftFlick RS down then leftFlick RS down then left
Drag Back Spin RightFlick RS down then rightFlick RS down then right
Ball Roll DragHold L1 + Flick RS forward, Left/RightHold LB + Flick RS forward, Left/Right
Drag Back TurnHold L2 + Hold RS BackHold LT + Hold RS Back
Flair NutmegsHold L1 + R1 + Flick RS DirectionHold LB + RB + Flick RS Direction

4 Star moves are trickier without being the expert skills that only the Neymars of the world can manage. Having 4 Star skill attackers in your team can totally change the game for how you attack 1v1 – so check the stats of your players before you pick line-ups. 

5 Star skill moves

EA Sports FC 24

EA Sports FC 24 (Image credit: EA Sports FC 24)
Swipe to scroll horizontally
5 Star skill moves
Skill MovePlayStationXbox
ElasticoRoll RS from right clockwise to leftRoll RS from right clockwise to left
Reverse ElasticoRoll RS from left anti-clockwise to rightRoll RS from left anti-clockwise to right
Advanced RainbowFlick RS down, hold up, then flick upFlick RS down, hold up, then flick up
Hocus PocusRoll RS from bottom clockwise to left, then roll anti-clockwise to rightRoll RS from bottom clockwise to left, then roll anti-clockwise to right
Triple ElasticoRoll RS from bottom anti-clockwise to right, then roll clockwise to leftRoll RS from bottom anti-clockwise to right, then roll clockwise to left
Ball Roll and Flick Left (while running)Hold RS right then flick upHold RS right then flick up
Ball Roll and Flick Right (while running)Hold RS left then flick upHold RS left then flick up
Heel Flick TurnHold R1 + flick RS up then downHold RB + flick RS up then down
Sombrero Flick (while standing)Flick RS up, up, downFlick RS up, up, down
Turn and Spin LeftFlick RS up then leftFlick RS up then left
Turn and Spin RightFlick RS up then rightFlick RS up then right
Ball Roll Fake Left (while standing)Hold RS left then flick RS rightHold RS left then flick RS right
Ball Roll Fake Right (while standing)Hold RS right then flick RS leftHold RS right then flick RS left
Ball Roll Fake TurnHold LT + flick RS up then flick RS either left or rightHold LT + flick RS up then flick RS either left or right
Elastico Chop LeftHold R1 + roll RS from right clockwise to leftHold RB + roll RS from right clockwise to left
Elastico Chop RightHold R1 + roll RS from left ant-clockwise to rightHold RB + roll RS from left ant-clockwise to right
Spin Flick LeftHold R1 +flick RS up then leftHold RB +flick RS up then left
Spin Flick RightHold RB +flick RS up then rightHold RB +flick RS up then right
Flick OverHold L1 + hold RS upHold LB + hold RS up
Tornado Spin LeftHold L1 + flick RS up then leftHold LB + flick RS up then left
Tornado Spin RightHold L1 + flick RS up then rightHold LB + flick RS up then right
Rabona Fake (while jogging)Hold L1 + Square or Circle then X + LS downHold LT + X or B then A + LS down
Laces Flick UpL2 + hold R1LT + hold RB
Sombrero Flick Backwards (while juggling)Hold LS downHold LS down
Sombrero Flick Left (while juggling)Hold LS leftHold LS left
Sombrero Flick Right (while juggling)Hold LS rightHold LS right
Around the World (while juggling)Roll RS all the way clockwise or anti-clockwiseRoll RS all the way clockwise or anti-clockwise
In Air Elastico (while juggling)Flick RS right then leftFlick RS right then left
Reverse In Air Elastico (while juggling)Flick RS left then rightFlick RS left then right
Flick Up For Volley (while juggling)Hold LS upHold LS up
Chest Flick (while juggling)Hold L2 + click RS twiceHold LT + click RS twice
T. Around the World (while juggling)Roll RS all the way clockwise from top then flick RS upRoll RS all the way clockwise from top then flick RS up
Heel to Ball RollHold L1 + flick RS up then down (direction determined by LS input)Hold LB + flick RS up then down (direction determined by LS input)
Heel Fake (standing position only)Hold L2 + flick RS left, then right (or right then left)Hold LT + flick RS left, then right (or right then left)
Flair RainbowHold L1 + RS Back, ForwardHold LB + RS Back, Forward

These are the ones worth bringing to the party. Only a select few players can really master the 5 Star skill moves – so make sure you pack your sides with the stars who can really showboat. 

