EA Sports FC 24 skill moves: Every skill move in FC 24

EA Sports FC 24 skill moves can unlock defences like nothing else. And sure, you can probably pass your way to goal – but isn't it far more fun to showboat?

Over the years, skill moves have evolved and then some in FIFA. What begun as a modest part of gameplay to buy space has turned into a full catalogue of spins, juggles and feints. If you're going to get anywhere, you need to be able to master a few of these.

And going back to the menu to check how to do new ones is a pain. Keep this tab open on your computer and keep coming back to learn each of these moves.

Every single one of the FIFA 23 skill moves

1 Star skill moves

EA Sports FC 24 (Image credit: EA Sports FC 24)

Swipe to scroll horizontally 1 Star skill moves Skill Move PlayStation Xbox Bridge Skill Double tap R1 Double tap RB Directional Nutmeg Hold L1 + R1 + RS in any direction Hold LB + RB + RS in any direction Ball Juggle (while standing) L2 + tap R1 LT + tap RB Open Up Fake Shot Left Hold L1 + Square or Circle then tap X + LS top left diagonally Hold LB + X or B then tap A + LS top left diagonally Open Up Fake Shot Right Hold L1 + Square or Circle then X + LS top right diagonally Hold LB + X or B then A + LS top right diagonally Flick Up For Volley Hold R1 + click RS Hold RB + click RS Jog Open Up (Fake Shot) L1 + Fake Shot + flick LS right or left (direction determined by LS input) LB + Fake Shot + flick LS right or left (direction determined by LS input) Stand Open Up (Fake Shot) L1 + Fake Shot + flick LS in required direction (except down) LB + Fake Shot + flick LS in required direction (except down) Explosive (Fake Shot) Fake Shot + flick LS while running (player must have Acceleration or Sprint Speed of 85+) Fake Shot + flick LS while running (player must have Acceleration or Sprint Speed of 85+) First Time Feint Turn (first touch only) Hold L1 + R1 + flick LS down Hold LB + RB + flick LS down

Every player in FC 24 is capable of the 1 Star Skill Moves.

These are basic twists and turns that can give your players just a bit more time on the ball, fake a shot or juggle on the ball. New to FIFA 23, there's a First Time Feint Turn that can be mastered, too.

2 Star skill moves

EA Sports FC 24 (Image credit: EA Sports FC 24)

Swipe to scroll horizontally 2 Star skill moves Skill Move PlayStation Xbox Feint Forward and Turn Flick RS down twice Flick RS down twice Body Feint Right Flick RS right Flick RS right Body feint Left Flick RS left Flick RS left Stepover Right Roll RS from top of stick to the right Roll RS from top of stick to the right Stepover Left Roll RS from top of stick to the left Roll RS from top of stick to the left Reverse Stepover Right Roll RS from the right to the the top of the stick Roll RS from the right to the the top of the stick Reverse Stepover Left Roll RS from the left to the the top of the stick Roll RS from the left to the the top of the stick Ball Roll Left Hold RS left Hold RS left Ball Roll Right Hold RS right Hold RS right Drag Back L1 + R1 + flick LS down LB + RB + flick LS down

Most players can master the 2 Star moves. Here, you've stepovers and rolls that when combined with more difficult skills, can be incredible effective and look fantastic.

Make sure that you work out exactly how you want your player to be positioned when you come away with the ball, too.

3 Star skill moves

EA Sports FC 24 (Image credit: EA Sports FC 24)

Swipe to scroll horizontally 3 Star skill moves Skill Move PlayStation Xbox Heel Flick Flick RS up then down Flick RS up then down Roulette Right Roll RS from the bottom and clockwise to the right Roll RS from the bottom and clockwise to the right Roulette Left Roll RS from the bottom and anti-clockwise to the left Roll RS from the bottom and anti-clockwise to the left Fake Left and Go Right Roll RS from the left anti-clockwise to the right Roll RS from the left anti-clockwise to the right Fake Right and Go Left Roll RS from the right and clockwise to the left Roll RS from the right and clockwise to the left Heel Chop Left (while running) Hold L2 + Square or Circle then X + hold LS left Hold LT + X or B then A + hold LS left Heel Chop Right (while running) Hold L2 + Square or Circle then X + hold LS right Hold LT + X or B then A + hold LS right Stutter Feint Hold L2 + flick RS left then right (or right then left) Hold LT + flick RS left then right (or right then left)

Added to FIFA 23, players can Stutter Feint when they're looking to make a pass or shot, meaning that it's easier than ever to find ways to fake your intention.

Most of these moves are fairly easy to implement and are used by dribblers.

4 Star skill moves

EA Sports FC 24 (Image credit: EA Sports FC 24)

Swipe to scroll horizontally 4 Star skill moves Skill Move PlayStation Xbox Ball Hop (While Standing) Hold L1 + click RS Hold LB + click RS Heel To Heel Flick Flick RS up then down Flick RS up then down Simple Rainbow Flick RS down, up, up Flick RS down, up, up Spin Left Hold R1 + roll RS from bottom anti-clockwise to left Hold RB + roll RS from bottom anti-clockwise to left Spin Right Hold R1 + roll RS from bottom clockwise to right Hold RB + roll RS from bottom clockwise to right Stop and Turn Left (while running) Flick RS up then left Flick RS up then left Stop and Turn Right (while running) Flick RS up then right Flick RS up then right Ball Roll Cut Right Hold RS left then hold L right Hold RS left then hold L right Ball Roll Cut Left Hold RS right then hold L left Hold RS right then hold L left Fake Pass (while standing) Hold R2 + Square or Circle then X Hold RT + X or B then A Fake Pass Exit Left (while standing) Hold R2 + Square or Circle then X + flick LS top left diagonally Hold RT + X or B then A + flick LS top left diagonally Fake Pass Exit Right (while standing) Hold R2 + Square or Circle then X + flick LS top right diagonally Hold RT + X or B then A + flick LS top right diagonally Quick Ball Rolls Hold RS down Hold RS down Drag To Heel Hold L1 + flick RS down, then left or right Hold LB + flick RS down, then left or right Lane Change Left Hold L1 + hold RS left Hold LB + hold RS left Lane Change Right Hold L1 + hold RS right Hold LB + hold RS right Three Touch Roulette Left Hold L1 + flick RS down then left Hold LB + flick RS down then left Three Touch Roulette Right Hold L1 + flick RS down then right Hold LB + flick RS down then right Drag Back Spin Left Flick RS down then left Flick RS down then left Drag Back Spin Right Flick RS down then right Flick RS down then right Ball Roll Drag Hold L1 + Flick RS forward, Left/Right Hold LB + Flick RS forward, Left/Right Drag Back Turn Hold L2 + Hold RS Back Hold LT + Hold RS Back Flair Nutmegs Hold L1 + R1 + Flick RS Direction Hold LB + RB + Flick RS Direction

4 Star moves are trickier without being the expert skills that only the Neymars of the world can manage. Having 4 Star skill attackers in your team can totally change the game for how you attack 1v1 – so check the stats of your players before you pick line-ups.

5 Star skill moves

EA Sports FC 24 (Image credit: EA Sports FC 24)

Swipe to scroll horizontally 5 Star skill moves Skill Move PlayStation Xbox Elastico Roll RS from right clockwise to left Roll RS from right clockwise to left Reverse Elastico Roll RS from left anti-clockwise to right Roll RS from left anti-clockwise to right Advanced Rainbow Flick RS down, hold up, then flick up Flick RS down, hold up, then flick up Hocus Pocus Roll RS from bottom clockwise to left, then roll anti-clockwise to right Roll RS from bottom clockwise to left, then roll anti-clockwise to right Triple Elastico Roll RS from bottom anti-clockwise to right, then roll clockwise to left Roll RS from bottom anti-clockwise to right, then roll clockwise to left Ball Roll and Flick Left (while running) Hold RS right then flick up Hold RS right then flick up Ball Roll and Flick Right (while running) Hold RS left then flick up Hold RS left then flick up Heel Flick Turn Hold R1 + flick RS up then down Hold RB + flick RS up then down Sombrero Flick (while standing) Flick RS up, up, down Flick RS up, up, down Turn and Spin Left Flick RS up then left Flick RS up then left Turn and Spin Right Flick RS up then right Flick RS up then right Ball Roll Fake Left (while standing) Hold RS left then flick RS right Hold RS left then flick RS right Ball Roll Fake Right (while standing) Hold RS right then flick RS left Hold RS right then flick RS left Ball Roll Fake Turn Hold LT + flick RS up then flick RS either left or right Hold LT + flick RS up then flick RS either left or right Elastico Chop Left Hold R1 + roll RS from right clockwise to left Hold RB + roll RS from right clockwise to left Elastico Chop Right Hold R1 + roll RS from left ant-clockwise to right Hold RB + roll RS from left ant-clockwise to right Spin Flick Left Hold R1 +flick RS up then left Hold RB +flick RS up then left Spin Flick Right Hold RB +flick RS up then right Hold RB +flick RS up then right Flick Over Hold L1 + hold RS up Hold LB + hold RS up Tornado Spin Left Hold L1 + flick RS up then left Hold LB + flick RS up then left Tornado Spin Right Hold L1 + flick RS up then right Hold LB + flick RS up then right Rabona Fake (while jogging) Hold L1 + Square or Circle then X + LS down Hold LT + X or B then A + LS down Laces Flick Up L2 + hold R1 LT + hold RB Sombrero Flick Backwards (while juggling) Hold LS down Hold LS down Sombrero Flick Left (while juggling) Hold LS left Hold LS left Sombrero Flick Right (while juggling) Hold LS right Hold LS right Around the World (while juggling) Roll RS all the way clockwise or anti-clockwise Roll RS all the way clockwise or anti-clockwise In Air Elastico (while juggling) Flick RS right then left Flick RS right then left Reverse In Air Elastico (while juggling) Flick RS left then right Flick RS left then right Flick Up For Volley (while juggling) Hold LS up Hold LS up Chest Flick (while juggling) Hold L2 + click RS twice Hold LT + click RS twice T. Around the World (while juggling) Roll RS all the way clockwise from top then flick RS up Roll RS all the way clockwise from top then flick RS up Heel to Ball Roll Hold L1 + flick RS up then down (direction determined by LS input) Hold LB + flick RS up then down (direction determined by LS input) Heel Fake (standing position only) Hold L2 + flick RS left, then right (or right then left) Hold LT + flick RS left, then right (or right then left) Flair Rainbow Hold L1 + RS Back, Forward Hold LB + RS Back, Forward

These are the ones worth bringing to the party. Only a select few players can really master the 5 Star skill moves – so make sure you pack your sides with the stars who can really showboat.

