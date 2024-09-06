Football Manager 2025 wonderkids: The 500 we expect in FM25

By
Contributions from
published

Snapping up the best Football Manager 2025 wonderkids is a key part of any FM25 save

Football Manager 2025 wonderkids: Barcelona and Spain wonderkid Lamine Yamal
Barcelona and Spain wonderkid Lamine Yamal (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump To:

The Football Manager 2025 wonderkids are already a talking point ahead of the game's release later this autumn.  

The new season is underway, the summer holidays are over and the evenings are getting shorter, which means only one thing – the release of the new Football Manager game is on the horizon. As ever, we expect it later this autumn… and we can't wait. 

Swipe to scroll horizontally
PlayerAgeClub
Gabriel Slonina20Barnsley
Guillaume Restes19Toulouse
Tommaso Martinelli18Fiorentina
Diego Callai20Sporting
Rome Jayden Owusu-Oduro20AZ Alkmaar
Mike Penders19Genk
Max Schmitt18Bayern Munich
Tommy Setford18Arsenal
James Beadle20Sheffield Wednesday
Mycael20Athletico Paranaense
Chris Brady20Chicago Fire
Daniil Khudyakov20Sturm Graz
Plamen Andreev19Feyenoord
Elis Bishesari19Goteborg
Ander Astralaga20Barcelona
Onuralp Cevikkan18Trabzonspor
Theo Sander19Copenhagen
Filip Sidklev19Aris Thessaloniki
Andre Gomes19Benfica
Dennis Seimen18Stuttgart
Owen Goodman20AFC Wimbledon
Vladislav Torop20CSKA Moscow
Ferran Quetglas19Real Madrid
Oliwier Zych20Aston Villa
Goncalo Ribeiro18Porto
Mio Backhaus20Werder Bremen
Amanallah Memmiche20Esperence
Aleksander Bobek20Lodz
True Grant18Buxton
Joe Whitworth20Exeter City
Charlie Setford20Ajax
Matthieu Epolo19Standard Liege
Muhamed Sahinovic20Zemplin
Oleksandr Saputin20Zorya Luhansk
Jonathan Vaal19Queretaro
Lucas Nygaard20Arsenal
Yakiv Kinareykin20Karpaty Lviv
Cristhian Loor18Independiente Del Valle
Phillipe Gabriel18Vasco Da Gama
Max Weiss20Karlsruhrer
Borna Buljan19Hajduk Split
Diogo Fernandes19Porto
Timo Schlieck18Anderlecht
Robin Risser19Strasbourg
Simon Simoni20Ingolstadt
Viktor Baier19Viktoria Plzen
Diogo Pinto20Sporting
Maciej Kikolski20Radomiak Radom
Tommaso Vannucchi17Fiorentina
Ewen Jaouen18Dunkerque
Swipe to scroll horizontally
PlayerAgeClub
Ivan Fresneda19Sporting
Rico Lewis19Manchester City
Hector Fort18Barcelona
Jack Hinshelwood19Brighton & Hove Albion
Martim Fernandes18Porto
Michael Kayode20Fiorentina
Kosta Nedeljkovic18Aston Villa
Wesley20Flamengo
Rodrigo Huescas20Copenhagen
Sael Kumbedi19Lyon
Pedro Lima18Wolverhampton Wanderers
Reuell Walters19Luton Town
Ryan Andrews20Watford
Vinicius Tobias20Shakhtar Donetsk
Omar El Hilali20Espanyol
Brooke Norton-Cuffy20Genoa
Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty20Montreal
Cheick Oumar Konate20Clermont Food
Dexter Lembikisa20Wolverhampton Wanderers
Yoram Zague18Paris Saint-Germain
Givairo Read18Feyenoord
Ognjen Mimovic20Red Star Belgrade
Elias Baum18Elversberg
Brodie Spencer20Huddersfield Town
Max Johnston20Sturm Graz
Vitor Gabriel18Atletico Mineiro
Oliver Braude20Heerenveen
Richie Sagrado20Venezia
Josh Acheampong18Chelsea
Joao Moreira20Sao Paulo
Leandro Morgalla19Red Bull Salzburg
Hampus Skoglund20Hammarby
Filippo Missori20Sassuolo
Abdulmalik Al-Oyayari20NEOM
Kyriani Sabbe19Club Brugge
Ibrahim Diakite20Cercle Brugge
Therence Koudou19Pau
Kobe Corbanie19Antwerp
Marco Palestra19Atalanta
Tristan Gooijer20Zwolle
Mitja Ilenic19New York City FC
Alan Nunez19Cerro Porteno
Goncalo Esteves20Yverdon Sport
Edier Ocampo20Vancouver Whitecaps
Tobias Rubio20Racing
Alexandru Pantea20FCSB
Lukasz Gerstenstein19Slask Wroclaw
Zachary Athekame19Young Boys
Markus Karlsson20Hammarby
Ilay Feingold20Maccabi Haifa
Swipe to scroll horizontally
PlayerAgeClub
Leny Yoro18Manchester United
Ousmane Diomande20Sporting
Giorgio Scalvini20Atalanta
Jorrel Hato18Ajax
Zeno Debast20Sporting
Pau Cubarsi17Barcelona
Jorthy Mokio20Ajax
Aaron Anselmino19Boca Juniors
Lucas Beraldo20Paris Saint-Germain
Soungoutou Magassa20Monaco
Robert Renan20Al-Shabab
Rida Chahid19Ajax
Antonio Silva20Benfica
El Chadaille Bitshiabu19RB Leipzig
Willy Kambwala20Villarreal
Luka Vuskovic17Westerlo
Dean Huijsen19Bournemouth
Alfie Gilchrist20Sheffield United
Diego Coppola20Hellas Verona
Mikayil Faye20Stade Rennais
Leopold Querfeld20Union Berlin
Tobias Palacio17Argentinos Juniors
Joel Ordonez20Club Brugge
Alessandro Circati20Parma
Soumaila Coulibaly20Brest
Andres Cuenca17Barcelona
Jeanuel Belocian19Bayer Leverkusen
Callum Doyle20Norwich City
Max Alleyne19Manchester City
Jorne Spileers19Club Brugge
Yarek Gasiorowski19Valencia
Wouter Goes20AZ Alkmaar
Brahim Traore20Caen
Lucas Noubi19Standard Liege
Jeyland Mitchell19Feyenoord
Tim Drexler19Hoffenheim
Konstantinos Koulierakis20Wolfsburg
Christian Mawissa19Monaco
Samson Baidoo20Red Bull Salzburg
Tomas Aviles20Inter Miami
Giovanni Leoni17Parma
Yasin Ozcan18Kasimpasa
Alan Matturro19Genoa
Marcelo Torrez18Santos
Sebastian Boselli20Estudiantes
Finn Jeltsch18Nurnberg
Nathan Zeze19Nantes
Jan-Carlo Simic19Anderlecht
Hendry Blank20Red Bull Salzburg
Zane Monlouis20Arsenal
Swipe to scroll horizontally
PlayerAgeClub
Alejandro Balde20Barcelona
Valentin Barco20Sevilla
Adam Aznou18Bayern Munich
Milos Kerkez20Bournemouth
Tom Rothe19Union Berlin
Lewis Hall19Newcastle United
Patrick Dorgu19Lecce
Juan Larios20Southampton
Caleb Wiley19Strasbourg
Kassoum Ouattara19Monaco
Alex Valle20Celtic
Max Finkgrafe20Koln
Alex Jimenez19Milan
Mathias Fjortoft Lovik20Molde
Julio Soler19Lanus
Andrei Borza18Rapid 1923
Esquerdinha18Fluminense
Martim Marques20Lugano
Lucas Mincarelli20Montpellier
Tommaso Corazza20Bologna
Ayoub Amraoui20Martigues
Vetle Walle Egeli20Sandefjord
Cristian Riquelme20Colo Colo
Michal Gurgul18Lech Poznan
Tayo Adaramola20Stockport County
Lukas Ullrich20Borussia Monchengladbach
Victor Bak20Midtjylland
Calum Scanlon19Millwall
Mateo Chavez20Tapatio
Ben Chrisene20Norwich City
Jakub Lewicki18Jagiellonia Bialystok
Davide Bartesaghi18Milan
Noah Allen20Inter Miami
Thauan Lara20Alverca
Kevyson20Santos
Jefte20Rangers
Jhoan Hernandez18Millionairos
Roman Vega20Argentinos Juniors
Lino Sousa19Bristol Rovers
Jakub Krzyzanowski18Torino
Albert Labik20Teplice
Aske Adelgaard20Go Ahead Eagles
Thierry Small20Charlton Athletic
Joaquin Seys19Club Brugge
Matteo Perez Vinlof18Austria Vienna
Tomas Galvez19LASK
Viktor Radojevic20Backa Topola
Ari Contreras18Pachuca
Alonso Lopez19Deporte Iquiques
Charles Sagoe Jr20Shrewsbury Town
Swipe to scroll horizontally
PlayerAgeClub
Joao Neves19Paris Saint-Germain
Marc Bernal17Barcelona
Gabriel Moscardo18Stade Reims
Marc Casado20Barcelona
Aleksandar Pavlovic20Bayern Munich
Stefan Bajcetic19Red Bull Salzburg
Oscar Zambrano20Hull City
Romeo Lavia20Chelsea
Adam Wharton20Crystal Palace
Shea Charles20Sheffield Wednesday
Dario Essugo19Las Palmas
Silvano Vos19Milan
Lesley Ugochukwu20Southampton
Carlos Baleba20Brighton & Hove Albion
William Clem20Copenhagen
Matteo Prati20Cagliari
Myles Lewis-Skelly17Arsenal
Niko Sigur20Hajduk Split
Alexsander20Al-Ahli
Pascal Klemens19Hertha
David Ruiz20Inter Miami
Luca Lipani19Sassuolo
Yunus Emre Konak18Brentford
Rafael Luis19Benfica
Noe Lebreton20Caen
Noah Mbamba19Fortuna Dusseldorf
Mahamadou Susoho19Peterborough United
Abdoulaye Kamara19Portsmouth
Nikolas Sattlberger20Genk
Lucas Sanabria20Club Nacional
Arthur Piedfort19Westerlo
Leon Avdullahu20Basel
Josen Escobar19America de Cali
Elias Montiel18Pachuca
Mattes Hansen20Paderborn
Elian Irala20San Lorenzo
Ngal'ayel Mukau19Lille
Aljoscha Kemlein20Union Berlin
Petar Sucic20Dinamo Zagreb
Joaquin Mosqueira19Union (Santa Fe)
Hakim Sahabo19Standard Liege
Dermane Karim20Lommel
Nuno Felix20Benfica
Thiago Helguera18Braga
Denil Castillo20Midtjylland
Aleksandar Stankovic19Luzern
Lorenzo Amatucci20Salernitana
Pedro Bravo19Midtjylland
David Martinez20Independiente
Abdoulaye Kante19Troyes
Swipe to scroll horizontally
PlayerAgeClub
Warren Zaire-Emery18Paris Saint-Germain
Sverre Nypan17Rosenborg
Kobbie Mainoo19Manchester United
Gavi20Barcelona
Arne Engels20Celtic
Archie Gray18Tottenham Hotspur
Toby Collyer20Manchester United
Arthur Vermeeren19RB Leipzig
Carney Chukwuemeka20Chelsea
Ayman Kari19Paris Saint-Germain
Assan Ouedraogo18RB Leipzig
Sekou Kone18Manchester United
Andrey Santos20Strasbourg
Lewis Miley18Newcastle United
Cher Ndour20Besiktas
Hugo Larsson20Eintracht Frankfurt
Marlon Gomes20Shakhtar Donetsk
Lamine Camara20Monaco
Mateus Fernandes20Southampton
Ayyoub Bouaddi16Lille
Antoni Milambo19Feyenoord
Breno Bidon19Corinthians
Mahamadou Diawara19Lyon
Charlie Patino20Deportivo La Coruna
Warren Bondo20Monza
Malick Yalcouye18Sturm Graz
Khalil Fayad20Montpellier
Noah Sadiki19Union Saint-Gilloise
Mathias Delorge20Gent
Trey Nyoni17Liverpool
Kacper Kozlowski20Gaziantep
Jordan James20Stade Rennais
Dan Gore19Port Vale
Yasin Ayari20Brighton & Hove Albion
Benja Cremaschi19Inter Miami
Jhon Solis19Girona
Gustavo Neves20Red Bull Bragantino
Pierre Dwomoh20Watford
Kacper Urbanski19Bologna
Niccolo Pisilli19Roma
Kiano Dyer17Chelsea
Jacob Wright18Manchester City
Tygo Land18PSV
Joseph Nonge19Troyes
Rodriguinho20Sao Paulo
Tomas O'Connor20Rosario Central
Gabriel Sigua19Basel
Hugo Sotelo20Celta Vigo
Noel Buck19Southampton
James McConnell19Liverpool
Swipe to scroll horizontally
PlayerAgeClub
Claudio Echeverri18River Plate
Ethan Nwaneri17Arsenal
Franco Mastantuono17River Plate
Oscar Gloukh20Red Bull Salzburg
Bilal El Khannouss20Leicester City
Julio Enciso20Brighton & Hove Albion
Nico Paz19Como
Facundo Buonanotte19Leicester City
Habib Diarra20Strasbourg
Eliesse Ben Seghir19Monaco
Valentin Carboni19Marseille
Can Uzun18Eintracht Frankfurt
Lorran18Flamengo
Alberto Moleiro20Las Palmas
Kendry Paez17Independiente Del Valle
Williot Swedberg20Celta Vigo
Gustavo Sa19Famalicao
Paul Wanner18Heidenheim
Simone Pafundi18Lausanne Sport
Julian Brandes20Ajax
Lucas Bergvall18Tottenham Hotspur
Yegor Yarmolyuk20Brentford
Jobe Bellingham18Sunderland
Mario Stroeykens19Anderlecht
Konstantinos Karetsas16Genk
Kenan Yildiz19Juventus
Alex Luna20Independiente
Jamie Donley19Leyton Orient
Oscar Schwartau18Norwich City
Cesar Mino17Club Guarani
Bruno Diaz19Club Guarani
Matheus Franca20Crystal Palace
Alex Matos19Chelsea
Noah Darvich17Barcelona
Tom Bischof19Hoffenheim
Rokas Pukstas20Hajduk Split
Ismael Gharbi20Braga
Kristian Hlynsson20Ajax
Isaac Babadi19PSV
Dominic Vavassori18Atalanta
Abbosbek Fayzullaev20CSKA Moscow
Ibrahim Maza18Hertha
Marco Delle Monache19Lecce
Mduduzi Shabalala20Kaizer Chiefs
Lorenzo Anghele19Juventus
Alessandro Seghetti20Perugia
Benjamin Faraas18Club Nxt
Senny Mayulu18Paris Saint-Germain
Victor Hugo20Goztepe
Cristian Volpato20Sassuolo
Swipe to scroll horizontally
PlayerAgeClub
Lamine Yamal17Barcelona
Estevao17Palmaeiras
Arda Guler19Real Madrid
Angelo19Al-Nassr
Savinho20Manchester City
Giovani20Al-Sadd
Roony Bardghji18Copenhagen
Yaser Asprilla20Girona
Assane Diao18Real Betis
Ernest Nuamah20Lyon
Yankuba Minteh20Brighton & Hove Albion
Luis Guilherme18West Ham United
Brajan Gruda20Brighton & Hove Albion
Wilfried Gnonto20Leeds United
Ilias Akhomach20Villarreal
Omari Hutchinson20Ipswich Town
Gianluca Prestianni18Benfica
David Martinez18Los Angeles
Roger18Braga
Amario Cozier-Duberry19Blackburn Rovers
Issahaku Fatawu20Leicester City
Ben Doak18Middlesbrough
Mohamed-Ali Cho20Nice
Dominik Marczuk20Real Salt Lake
Julien Duranville18Borussia Dortmund
Adrian Mazilu18Brighton & Hove Albion
Nathan Fernandes19Gremio
Loum Tchaouna20Lazio
Dario Osorio20Midtjylland
Rayan18Vasco Da Gama
Anan Khalaili20Union Saint-Gilloise
Luka Romero19Deportivo Alaves
Tyrique George18Chelsea
Badredine Bouanani19Nice
Alisson18Atletico Mineiro
Julian Fernandez20New York City
Biro20Corinthians
Christopher Bonsu Baah19Genk
Oscar Cortes20Rangers
Matias Abaldo20Gimnasia
Cihan Canak19Trabzonspor
Matheus Goncalves19Flamengo
Anderson Duarte20Deportivo Toluca
Gabriel Aguayo19Cerro Portuno
Juan Carlos Gauto20Deportivo La Coruna
Shola Shoretire20Thessalonaki
David Kalokoh19Ajax
Marin Soticek19Basel
Esmir Bajraktarevic19New England Revolution
George Hall20Walsall
Swipe to scroll horizontally
PlayerAgeClub
Desire Doue19Paris Saint-Germain
Mathys Tel19Bayern Munich
Samuel Iling-Junior20Bologna
Malick Fofana19Lyon
Antonio Nusa19RB Leipzig
Alejandro Garnacho20Manchester United
Diego Moreira20Strasbourg
Gustavo Nunes18Brentford
Ibrahim Osman19Feyenoord
Semih Kilicsoy19Besiktas
Jamie Gittens20Borussia Dortmund
Ruben van Bommel20AZ Alkmaar
Marcelo Flores20Tigres
Pedro18Zenit Saint Petersburg
Wilson Odobert19Tottenham Hotspur
Carlos Forbs20Wolverhampton Wanderers
Sergey Pinyaev19Lokomotiv Moscow
Jean-Matteo Bahoya19Eintracht Frankfurt
Gabriel Vidovic20Mainz
Viktor Djukanovic20Standard Liege
Micah Hamilton20Middlesbrough
Luca Koleosho19Burnley
Benja Dominguez20Bologna
Cade Cowell20Guadalajara
Agustin Ojeda20New York City
Arijon Ibrahimovic18Bayern Munich
Wesley19Al-Nassr
Andreas Schjelderup20Benfica
Leo Sauer18NAC Breda
Enso Gonzalez19Wolverhampton Wanderers
Kodai Sano20NEC
Momodou Lamin Sonko19Gent
Mika Godts19Ajax
Nino Marcelli19Slovan Bratislava
Matias Fernandez-Pardo19Lille
Nikita Saltykov20Lokomotiv Moscow
Newerton19Shakhtar Donetsk
Eguinaldo20Shakhtar Donetsk
Faniel Tewelde17Lommel
Justin Diehl19Stuttgart
Oscar Perea18Strasbourg
Sondre Orjasater20Sapsborg
Ibrahim Mbaye16Paris Saint-Germain
Enes Sali18Dallas
Thiago Fernandez20Velez Sarsfield
Mika Baur20Paderborn
Anton Kade20Basel
Isak Jensen20Viborg
Alexis Tibidi20LASK
Isaac20Fluminense
Swipe to scroll horizontally
PlayerAgeClub
Endrick18Real Madrid
Karim Konate20Red Bull Salzburg
Eli Junior Kroupi18Lorient
Samu Omorodion20Porto
Evan Ferguson19Brighton & Hove Albion
Chido Obi-Martin16Manchester United
Nelson Weiper19Mainz
Vitor Roque19Real Betis
Youssoufa Moukoko19Nice
Jhon Duran20Aston Villa
Deivid Washington19Chelsea
Matheus Nascimento20Botafogo
Santiago Castro19Bologna
Keke Topp20Werder Bremen
Francesco Camarda16Milan
George Ilenikhena18Monaco
Alejo Veliz20Espanyol
Dujuan Richards18Chelsea
Rodrigo Ribeiro19Avs Furebol
Ange-Yoan Bonny20Parma
Divin Mubama19Manchester City
Milos Lukovic18Strasbourg
Nicolo Tresoldi20Hannover
Orri Oskarsson20Real Sociedad
Youssef Chermiti20Everton
Antonio Raimondo20Venezia
Kaua Elias18Fluminense
Jayden Danns18Liverpool
Franculino20Midtjylland
Damian Pizarro19Udinese
Oumar Diakite20Reims
Roko Simic20Kortrijk
Giovane20Corinthians
Samed Bazdar20Real Zaragoza
Jaden Heskey18Manchester City
Alvaro Rodriguez20Getafe
Marc Guiu18Chelsea
Agustin Ruberto18River Plate
Francesco Pio Esposito19Spezia
Callum Marshall19Huddersfield Town
Felipe Augusto20Cercle Brugge
Lucas Stassin19Saint-Etienne
Oskar Spiten-Nysaeter19AIK
Kevin Kelsy20Cincinnati
Joe Hugill20Wigan Athletic
Giuseppe Ambrosino20Frosinone
Amady Camara19Sturm Graz
Anha Cande17Porto
Deniz Gul20Porto
Jonah Kusi-Asare17Bayern Munich

