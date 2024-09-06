Football Manager 2025 wonderkids: The 500 we expect in FM25

The Football Manager 2025 wonderkids are already a talking point ahead of the game's release later this autumn.

The new season is underway, the summer holidays are over and the evenings are getting shorter, which means only one thing – the release of the new Football Manager game is on the horizon. As ever, we expect it later this autumn… and we can't wait.

This summer saw the first-ever FM World Cup take place, with Indonesia triumphing in the final, but if you reckon you can mix it with the very best in time for next year's tournament, then you'll know that identifying and nurturing the game's best wonderkids is a crucial part of any save.

So if you're looking to steal a march on your rivals, FourFourTwo has you covered with a comprehensive list of the best wonderkids out there, from the blindingly obvious to the obscure.

Over the coming months, FourFourTwo will be bringing you all the content you need on FM25, from the teams to play as to the players to sign. So stay tuned with us – and if you're an EA FC 25 player, we've got plenty for you, too.

Goalkeepers

Gabriel Slonina is on loan from Chelsea (Image credit: Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Player Age Club Gabriel Slonina 20 Barnsley Guillaume Restes 19 Toulouse Tommaso Martinelli 18 Fiorentina Diego Callai 20 Sporting Rome Jayden Owusu-Oduro 20 AZ Alkmaar Mike Penders 19 Genk Max Schmitt 18 Bayern Munich Tommy Setford 18 Arsenal James Beadle 20 Sheffield Wednesday Mycael 20 Athletico Paranaense Chris Brady 20 Chicago Fire Daniil Khudyakov 20 Sturm Graz Plamen Andreev 19 Feyenoord Elis Bishesari 19 Goteborg Ander Astralaga 20 Barcelona Onuralp Cevikkan 18 Trabzonspor Theo Sander 19 Copenhagen Filip Sidklev 19 Aris Thessaloniki Andre Gomes 19 Benfica Dennis Seimen 18 Stuttgart Owen Goodman 20 AFC Wimbledon Vladislav Torop 20 CSKA Moscow Ferran Quetglas 19 Real Madrid Oliwier Zych 20 Aston Villa Goncalo Ribeiro 18 Porto Mio Backhaus 20 Werder Bremen Amanallah Memmiche 20 Esperence Aleksander Bobek 20 Lodz True Grant 18 Buxton Joe Whitworth 20 Exeter City Charlie Setford 20 Ajax Matthieu Epolo 19 Standard Liege Muhamed Sahinovic 20 Zemplin Oleksandr Saputin 20 Zorya Luhansk Jonathan Vaal 19 Queretaro Lucas Nygaard 20 Arsenal Yakiv Kinareykin 20 Karpaty Lviv Cristhian Loor 18 Independiente Del Valle Phillipe Gabriel 18 Vasco Da Gama Max Weiss 20 Karlsruhrer Borna Buljan 19 Hajduk Split Diogo Fernandes 19 Porto Timo Schlieck 18 Anderlecht Robin Risser 19 Strasbourg Simon Simoni 20 Ingolstadt Viktor Baier 19 Viktoria Plzen Diogo Pinto 20 Sporting Maciej Kikolski 20 Radomiak Radom Tommaso Vannucchi 17 Fiorentina Ewen Jaouen 18 Dunkerque

It can take a brave manager to parachute a young goalkeeper into their starting line-up. But whether you plan on being bold or taking on a developmental project, there are some decent options.

Toulouse stopper Guillaume Restes is a regular for his club and was Thierry Henry's first-choice stopper in the Paris Olympics. Young Swede Filip Sidklev is excellent with his feet, while if you're looking for a domestic option, 6ft 6in England U20s international James Beadle put in some excellent displays on loan at Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship last season. Gabriel Slonina has a been a solid pick over the last few years, too, and we don't expect that to change in the new game.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Right-backs

Ivan Fresneda is a star in the making (Image credit: Pedro Loureiro/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Player Age Club Ivan Fresneda 19 Sporting Rico Lewis 19 Manchester City Hector Fort 18 Barcelona Jack Hinshelwood 19 Brighton & Hove Albion Martim Fernandes 18 Porto Michael Kayode 20 Fiorentina Kosta Nedeljkovic 18 Aston Villa Wesley 20 Flamengo Rodrigo Huescas 20 Copenhagen Sael Kumbedi 19 Lyon Pedro Lima 18 Wolverhampton Wanderers Reuell Walters 19 Luton Town Ryan Andrews 20 Watford Vinicius Tobias 20 Shakhtar Donetsk Omar El Hilali 20 Espanyol Brooke Norton-Cuffy 20 Genoa Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty 20 Montreal Cheick Oumar Konate 20 Clermont Food Dexter Lembikisa 20 Wolverhampton Wanderers Yoram Zague 18 Paris Saint-Germain Givairo Read 18 Feyenoord Ognjen Mimovic 20 Red Star Belgrade Elias Baum 18 Elversberg Brodie Spencer 20 Huddersfield Town Max Johnston 20 Sturm Graz Vitor Gabriel 18 Atletico Mineiro Oliver Braude 20 Heerenveen Richie Sagrado 20 Venezia Josh Acheampong 18 Chelsea Joao Moreira 20 Sao Paulo Leandro Morgalla 19 Red Bull Salzburg Hampus Skoglund 20 Hammarby Filippo Missori 20 Sassuolo Abdulmalik Al-Oyayari 20 NEOM Kyriani Sabbe 19 Club Brugge Ibrahim Diakite 20 Cercle Brugge Therence Koudou 19 Pau Kobe Corbanie 19 Antwerp Marco Palestra 19 Atalanta Tristan Gooijer 20 Zwolle Mitja Ilenic 19 New York City FC Alan Nunez 19 Cerro Porteno Goncalo Esteves 20 Yverdon Sport Edier Ocampo 20 Vancouver Whitecaps Tobias Rubio 20 Racing Alexandru Pantea 20 FCSB Lukasz Gerstenstein 19 Slask Wroclaw Zachary Athekame 19 Young Boys Markus Karlsson 20 Hammarby Ilay Feingold 20 Maccabi Haifa

There are a few more recognisable names here. Premier League viewers will already know all about Rico Lewis, while Spanish starlet Ivan Fresneda is one of the best young talents on this list and was one of FM24's best finds. If your team plays with pace, take a look at Max Johnston, Sturm Graz's Scottish speedster.

If the makers of FM25 are able to create an algorithm that operates like Todd Boehly and company at Chelsea (big if, mind), then Josh Acheampong should be get-able.

Centre-backs

Jorrel Hato is one of Europe's best young defenders (Image credit: Getty Images)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Player Age Club Leny Yoro 18 Manchester United Ousmane Diomande 20 Sporting Giorgio Scalvini 20 Atalanta Jorrel Hato 18 Ajax Zeno Debast 20 Sporting Pau Cubarsi 17 Barcelona Jorthy Mokio 20 Ajax Aaron Anselmino 19 Boca Juniors Lucas Beraldo 20 Paris Saint-Germain Soungoutou Magassa 20 Monaco Robert Renan 20 Al-Shabab Rida Chahid 19 Ajax Antonio Silva 20 Benfica El Chadaille Bitshiabu 19 RB Leipzig Willy Kambwala 20 Villarreal Luka Vuskovic 17 Westerlo Dean Huijsen 19 Bournemouth Alfie Gilchrist 20 Sheffield United Diego Coppola 20 Hellas Verona Mikayil Faye 20 Stade Rennais Leopold Querfeld 20 Union Berlin Tobias Palacio 17 Argentinos Juniors Joel Ordonez 20 Club Brugge Alessandro Circati 20 Parma Soumaila Coulibaly 20 Brest Andres Cuenca 17 Barcelona Jeanuel Belocian 19 Bayer Leverkusen Callum Doyle 20 Norwich City Max Alleyne 19 Manchester City Jorne Spileers 19 Club Brugge Yarek Gasiorowski 19 Valencia Wouter Goes 20 AZ Alkmaar Brahim Traore 20 Caen Lucas Noubi 19 Standard Liege Jeyland Mitchell 19 Feyenoord Tim Drexler 19 Hoffenheim Konstantinos Koulierakis 20 Wolfsburg Christian Mawissa 19 Monaco Samson Baidoo 20 Red Bull Salzburg Tomas Aviles 20 Inter Miami Giovanni Leoni 17 Parma Yasin Ozcan 18 Kasimpasa Alan Matturro 19 Genoa Marcelo Torrez 18 Santos Sebastian Boselli 20 Estudiantes Finn Jeltsch 18 Nurnberg Nathan Zeze 19 Nantes Jan-Carlo Simic 19 Anderlecht Hendry Blank 20 Red Bull Salzburg Zane Monlouis 20 Arsenal

You've no doubt heard of Leny Yoro and Pau Cubarsi, but if you're looking for value options, Ajax's Jorrel Hato should develop into a foundational part of any team, while Giorgio Scalvini could be the next Italian great off the production line.

If you're on a budget or starting lower down the leagues, it's worth trying to prize Jorne Spileers from Club Brugge's clutches or take a punt on Rangers' Leon King.

Left-backs

Valentin Barco during his time at Boca Juniors (Image credit: Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Player Age Club Alejandro Balde 20 Barcelona Valentin Barco 20 Sevilla Adam Aznou 18 Bayern Munich Milos Kerkez 20 Bournemouth Tom Rothe 19 Union Berlin Lewis Hall 19 Newcastle United Patrick Dorgu 19 Lecce Juan Larios 20 Southampton Caleb Wiley 19 Strasbourg Kassoum Ouattara 19 Monaco Alex Valle 20 Celtic Max Finkgrafe 20 Koln Alex Jimenez 19 Milan Mathias Fjortoft Lovik 20 Molde Julio Soler 19 Lanus Andrei Borza 18 Rapid 1923 Esquerdinha 18 Fluminense Martim Marques 20 Lugano Lucas Mincarelli 20 Montpellier Tommaso Corazza 20 Bologna Ayoub Amraoui 20 Martigues Vetle Walle Egeli 20 Sandefjord Cristian Riquelme 20 Colo Colo Michal Gurgul 18 Lech Poznan Tayo Adaramola 20 Stockport County Lukas Ullrich 20 Borussia Monchengladbach Victor Bak 20 Midtjylland Calum Scanlon 19 Millwall Mateo Chavez 20 Tapatio Ben Chrisene 20 Norwich City Jakub Lewicki 18 Jagiellonia Bialystok Davide Bartesaghi 18 Milan Noah Allen 20 Inter Miami Thauan Lara 20 Alverca Kevyson 20 Santos Jefte 20 Rangers Jhoan Hernandez 18 Millionairos Roman Vega 20 Argentinos Juniors Lino Sousa 19 Bristol Rovers Jakub Krzyzanowski 18 Torino Albert Labik 20 Teplice Aske Adelgaard 20 Go Ahead Eagles Thierry Small 20 Charlton Athletic Joaquin Seys 19 Club Brugge Matteo Perez Vinlof 18 Austria Vienna Tomas Galvez 19 LASK Viktor Radojevic 20 Backa Topola Ari Contreras 18 Pachuca Alonso Lopez 19 Deporte Iquiques Charles Sagoe Jr 20 Shrewsbury Town

You may not have seen Valentin Barco play in real life yet, but you've probably heard the name this summer after Brighton agreed to send him out on loan to Sevilla for the season. The Argentine is well worth looking at when you fire up FM 25.

Jeanuel Belocian is a solid left-back who can cover at centre-back, a huge plus for any manager looking for versatility in their squad, while Bournemouth's Milos Kerkez has all the attributes to make him a future world-beater at the position. Lecce's Patrick Dorgu is a decent developmental option.

Defensive midfielders

Adam Wharton is one of our top picks in midfield (Image credit: Getty Images)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Player Age Club Joao Neves 19 Paris Saint-Germain Marc Bernal 17 Barcelona Gabriel Moscardo 18 Stade Reims Marc Casado 20 Barcelona Aleksandar Pavlovic 20 Bayern Munich Stefan Bajcetic 19 Red Bull Salzburg Oscar Zambrano 20 Hull City Romeo Lavia 20 Chelsea Adam Wharton 20 Crystal Palace Shea Charles 20 Sheffield Wednesday Dario Essugo 19 Las Palmas Silvano Vos 19 Milan Lesley Ugochukwu 20 Southampton Carlos Baleba 20 Brighton & Hove Albion William Clem 20 Copenhagen Matteo Prati 20 Cagliari Myles Lewis-Skelly 17 Arsenal Niko Sigur 20 Hajduk Split Alexsander 20 Al-Ahli Pascal Klemens 19 Hertha David Ruiz 20 Inter Miami Luca Lipani 19 Sassuolo Yunus Emre Konak 18 Brentford Rafael Luis 19 Benfica Noe Lebreton 20 Caen Noah Mbamba 19 Fortuna Dusseldorf Mahamadou Susoho 19 Peterborough United Abdoulaye Kamara 19 Portsmouth Nikolas Sattlberger 20 Genk Lucas Sanabria 20 Club Nacional Arthur Piedfort 19 Westerlo Leon Avdullahu 20 Basel Josen Escobar 19 America de Cali Elias Montiel 18 Pachuca Mattes Hansen 20 Paderborn Elian Irala 20 San Lorenzo Ngal'ayel Mukau 19 Lille Aljoscha Kemlein 20 Union Berlin Petar Sucic 20 Dinamo Zagreb Joaquin Mosqueira 19 Union (Santa Fe) Hakim Sahabo 19 Standard Liege Dermane Karim 20 Lommel Nuno Felix 20 Benfica Thiago Helguera 18 Braga Denil Castillo 20 Midtjylland Aleksandar Stankovic 19 Luzern Lorenzo Amatucci 20 Salernitana Pedro Bravo 19 Midtjylland David Martinez 20 Independiente Abdoulaye Kante 19 Troyes

If you're looking for the next Rodri on FM 25, then you're spoilt for choice. The likes of Joao Neves, Marc Bernal, Stefan Bajcetic, Romeo Lavia and Adam Wharton will jump out on this list, but dig a little deeper and you'll find more value.

Silvano Vos is a decent budget option, as is the rounded Matteo Prati, while Lesley Ugochukwu is another option to try and land from Chelsea.

Central midfielders

Toby Collyer is set for a big season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Player Age Club Warren Zaire-Emery 18 Paris Saint-Germain Sverre Nypan 17 Rosenborg Kobbie Mainoo 19 Manchester United Gavi 20 Barcelona Arne Engels 20 Celtic Archie Gray 18 Tottenham Hotspur Toby Collyer 20 Manchester United Arthur Vermeeren 19 RB Leipzig Carney Chukwuemeka 20 Chelsea Ayman Kari 19 Paris Saint-Germain Assan Ouedraogo 18 RB Leipzig Sekou Kone 18 Manchester United Andrey Santos 20 Strasbourg Lewis Miley 18 Newcastle United Cher Ndour 20 Besiktas Hugo Larsson 20 Eintracht Frankfurt Marlon Gomes 20 Shakhtar Donetsk Lamine Camara 20 Monaco Mateus Fernandes 20 Southampton Ayyoub Bouaddi 16 Lille Antoni Milambo 19 Feyenoord Breno Bidon 19 Corinthians Mahamadou Diawara 19 Lyon Charlie Patino 20 Deportivo La Coruna Warren Bondo 20 Monza Malick Yalcouye 18 Sturm Graz Khalil Fayad 20 Montpellier Noah Sadiki 19 Union Saint-Gilloise Mathias Delorge 20 Gent Trey Nyoni 17 Liverpool Kacper Kozlowski 20 Gaziantep Jordan James 20 Stade Rennais Dan Gore 19 Port Vale Yasin Ayari 20 Brighton & Hove Albion Benja Cremaschi 19 Inter Miami Jhon Solis 19 Girona Gustavo Neves 20 Red Bull Bragantino Pierre Dwomoh 20 Watford Kacper Urbanski 19 Bologna Niccolo Pisilli 19 Roma Kiano Dyer 17 Chelsea Jacob Wright 18 Manchester City Tygo Land 18 PSV Joseph Nonge 19 Troyes Rodriguinho 20 Sao Paulo Tomas O'Connor 20 Rosario Central Gabriel Sigua 19 Basel Hugo Sotelo 20 Celta Vigo Noel Buck 19 Southampton James McConnell 19 Liverpool

Again, there are plenty of players you'll have heard of here and if you have the budget to go after the likes of Warren Zaire-Emery, Kobbie Mainoo, Gavi or Archie Gray, you won't regret it. Gray has been particularly good in FM for years now

We predict that Manchester United's Toby Collyer is likely to be a name we'll all hear more from over the next year, while Arthur Vermeeren has already won a league title with Royal Antwerp before being snapped up by Atletico Madrid and loaned out to RB Leipzig this summer.

Attacking midfielders

Claudio Echeverri is at River Plate on loan from Mancheser City (Image credit: Getty Images)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Player Age Club Claudio Echeverri 18 River Plate Ethan Nwaneri 17 Arsenal Franco Mastantuono 17 River Plate Oscar Gloukh 20 Red Bull Salzburg Bilal El Khannouss 20 Leicester City Julio Enciso 20 Brighton & Hove Albion Nico Paz 19 Como Facundo Buonanotte 19 Leicester City Habib Diarra 20 Strasbourg Eliesse Ben Seghir 19 Monaco Valentin Carboni 19 Marseille Can Uzun 18 Eintracht Frankfurt Lorran 18 Flamengo Alberto Moleiro 20 Las Palmas Kendry Paez 17 Independiente Del Valle Williot Swedberg 20 Celta Vigo Gustavo Sa 19 Famalicao Paul Wanner 18 Heidenheim Simone Pafundi 18 Lausanne Sport Julian Brandes 20 Ajax Lucas Bergvall 18 Tottenham Hotspur Yegor Yarmolyuk 20 Brentford Jobe Bellingham 18 Sunderland Mario Stroeykens 19 Anderlecht Konstantinos Karetsas 16 Genk Kenan Yildiz 19 Juventus Alex Luna 20 Independiente Jamie Donley 19 Leyton Orient Oscar Schwartau 18 Norwich City Cesar Mino 17 Club Guarani Bruno Diaz 19 Club Guarani Matheus Franca 20 Crystal Palace Alex Matos 19 Chelsea Noah Darvich 17 Barcelona Tom Bischof 19 Hoffenheim Rokas Pukstas 20 Hajduk Split Ismael Gharbi 20 Braga Kristian Hlynsson 20 Ajax Isaac Babadi 19 PSV Dominic Vavassori 18 Atalanta Abbosbek Fayzullaev 20 CSKA Moscow Ibrahim Maza 18 Hertha Marco Delle Monache 19 Lecce Mduduzi Shabalala 20 Kaizer Chiefs Lorenzo Anghele 19 Juventus Alessandro Seghetti 20 Perugia Benjamin Faraas 18 Club Nxt Senny Mayulu 18 Paris Saint-Germain Victor Hugo 20 Goztepe Cristian Volpato 20 Sassuolo

Simone Pafundi made his Italy debut as a 16-year-old in 2022 and has continued to develop into one of Europe's best young attacking midfielders.

Bilal El Khannouss, who was snapped up by Leicester City this summer, is excellent on the ball, while Hoffenheim have an excellent reputation in producing young talent, so Tom Bischof is worth keeping an eye on. If you can't resist the pull of trying to develop the next Messi, then River Plate's Claudio Echeverri could be the one of you.

Right-wingers

Swipe to scroll horizontally Player Age Club Lamine Yamal 17 Barcelona Estevao 17 Palmaeiras Arda Guler 19 Real Madrid Angelo 19 Al-Nassr Savinho 20 Manchester City Giovani 20 Al-Sadd Roony Bardghji 18 Copenhagen Yaser Asprilla 20 Girona Assane Diao 18 Real Betis Ernest Nuamah 20 Lyon Yankuba Minteh 20 Brighton & Hove Albion Luis Guilherme 18 West Ham United Brajan Gruda 20 Brighton & Hove Albion Wilfried Gnonto 20 Leeds United Ilias Akhomach 20 Villarreal Omari Hutchinson 20 Ipswich Town Gianluca Prestianni 18 Benfica David Martinez 18 Los Angeles Roger 18 Braga Amario Cozier-Duberry 19 Blackburn Rovers Issahaku Fatawu 20 Leicester City Ben Doak 18 Middlesbrough Mohamed-Ali Cho 20 Nice Dominik Marczuk 20 Real Salt Lake Julien Duranville 18 Borussia Dortmund Adrian Mazilu 18 Brighton & Hove Albion Nathan Fernandes 19 Gremio Loum Tchaouna 20 Lazio Dario Osorio 20 Midtjylland Rayan 18 Vasco Da Gama Anan Khalaili 20 Union Saint-Gilloise Luka Romero 19 Deportivo Alaves Tyrique George 18 Chelsea Badredine Bouanani 19 Nice Alisson 18 Atletico Mineiro Julian Fernandez 20 New York City Biro 20 Corinthians Christopher Bonsu Baah 19 Genk Oscar Cortes 20 Rangers Matias Abaldo 20 Gimnasia Cihan Canak 19 Trabzonspor Matheus Goncalves 19 Flamengo Anderson Duarte 20 Deportivo Toluca Gabriel Aguayo 19 Cerro Portuno Juan Carlos Gauto 20 Deportivo La Coruna Shola Shoretire 20 Thessalonaki David Kalokoh 19 Ajax Marin Soticek 19 Basel Esmir Bajraktarevic 19 New England Revolution George Hall 20 Walsall

Some big hitters already here, with Chelsea-bound Estevao, Real Madrid's Arda Guler and Manchester City new boy Savinho all excellent options, if you've got the cash.

Elsewhere, Ernest Nuamah mixes technique and speed in a bargain package and if Ben Doak hits the heights that those at Liverpool believe he can, then he could be a bargain. Gianluca Prestianni is another South American option to consider.

Oh, and apparently there's a lad at Barcelona called Lamine Yamal who's quite decent... if you can prise him away, of course.

Left-wingers

Antonio Nusa is a star of the future (Image credit: Getty Images)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Player Age Club Desire Doue 19 Paris Saint-Germain Mathys Tel 19 Bayern Munich Samuel Iling-Junior 20 Bologna Malick Fofana 19 Lyon Antonio Nusa 19 RB Leipzig Alejandro Garnacho 20 Manchester United Diego Moreira 20 Strasbourg Gustavo Nunes 18 Brentford Ibrahim Osman 19 Feyenoord Semih Kilicsoy 19 Besiktas Jamie Gittens 20 Borussia Dortmund Ruben van Bommel 20 AZ Alkmaar Marcelo Flores 20 Tigres Pedro 18 Zenit Saint Petersburg Wilson Odobert 19 Tottenham Hotspur Carlos Forbs 20 Wolverhampton Wanderers Sergey Pinyaev 19 Lokomotiv Moscow Jean-Matteo Bahoya 19 Eintracht Frankfurt Gabriel Vidovic 20 Mainz Viktor Djukanovic 20 Standard Liege Micah Hamilton 20 Middlesbrough Luca Koleosho 19 Burnley Benja Dominguez 20 Bologna Cade Cowell 20 Guadalajara Agustin Ojeda 20 New York City Arijon Ibrahimovic 18 Bayern Munich Wesley 19 Al-Nassr Andreas Schjelderup 20 Benfica Leo Sauer 18 NAC Breda Enso Gonzalez 19 Wolverhampton Wanderers Kodai Sano 20 NEC Momodou Lamin Sonko 19 Gent Mika Godts 19 Ajax Nino Marcelli 19 Slovan Bratislava Matias Fernandez-Pardo 19 Lille Nikita Saltykov 20 Lokomotiv Moscow Newerton 19 Shakhtar Donetsk Eguinaldo 20 Shakhtar Donetsk Faniel Tewelde 17 Lommel Justin Diehl 19 Stuttgart Oscar Perea 18 Strasbourg Sondre Orjasater 20 Sapsborg Ibrahim Mbaye 16 Paris Saint-Germain Enes Sali 18 Dallas Thiago Fernandez 20 Velez Sarsfield Mika Baur 20 Paderborn Anton Kade 20 Basel Isak Jensen 20 Viborg Alexis Tibidi 20 LASK Isaac 20 Fluminense

Antonio Nusa's speed and explosiveness make him an intriguing budget option, while at the other end of the scale Desire Doue has been marked as one of France's premier youth players in recent years. Can you tempt him from PSG, though?

Former Reading and Manchester City prospect Jamie Gittens is another bright young talent, as is another young English player plying his trade in Europe, Samuel Iling-Junior. The physics enthusiasts out there meanwhile, might want to invest in an all-Brazilian rotation of Isaac and Newerton. Sorry.

Centre-forwards

Endrick celebrating a goal on his Real Madrid La Liga debut (Image credit: Getty Images)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Player Age Club Endrick 18 Real Madrid Karim Konate 20 Red Bull Salzburg Eli Junior Kroupi 18 Lorient Samu Omorodion 20 Porto Evan Ferguson 19 Brighton & Hove Albion Chido Obi-Martin 16 Manchester United Nelson Weiper 19 Mainz Vitor Roque 19 Real Betis Youssoufa Moukoko 19 Nice Jhon Duran 20 Aston Villa Deivid Washington 19 Chelsea Matheus Nascimento 20 Botafogo Santiago Castro 19 Bologna Keke Topp 20 Werder Bremen Francesco Camarda 16 Milan George Ilenikhena 18 Monaco Alejo Veliz 20 Espanyol Dujuan Richards 18 Chelsea Rodrigo Ribeiro 19 Avs Furebol Ange-Yoan Bonny 20 Parma Divin Mubama 19 Manchester City Milos Lukovic 18 Strasbourg Nicolo Tresoldi 20 Hannover Orri Oskarsson 20 Real Sociedad Youssef Chermiti 20 Everton Antonio Raimondo 20 Venezia Kaua Elias 18 Fluminense Jayden Danns 18 Liverpool Franculino 20 Midtjylland Damian Pizarro 19 Udinese Oumar Diakite 20 Reims Roko Simic 20 Kortrijk Giovane 20 Corinthians Samed Bazdar 20 Real Zaragoza Jaden Heskey 18 Manchester City Alvaro Rodriguez 20 Getafe Marc Guiu 18 Chelsea Agustin Ruberto 18 River Plate Francesco Pio Esposito 19 Spezia Callum Marshall 19 Huddersfield Town Felipe Augusto 20 Cercle Brugge Lucas Stassin 19 Saint-Etienne Oskar Spiten-Nysaeter 19 AIK Kevin Kelsy 20 Cincinnati Joe Hugill 20 Wigan Athletic Giuseppe Ambrosino 20 Frosinone Amady Camara 19 Sturm Graz Anha Cande 17 Porto Deniz Gul 20 Porto Jonah Kusi-Asare 17 Bayern Munich

Finally, the frontmen. Again, there are plenty of names you'll know here, but if you're looking for bargains, then Mainz forward Nelson Weiper could be one to get in early and develop – he was fantastic last season – while Monaco's Elisse Ben Seghir oozes creativity.

Karim Konate was another banker on the last term. Rodrigo Ribeiro could be a good target man and if you're willing to part company with more cash, Youssoufa Moukoko can be a staple of your team for years to come.

Frequently asked questions

What is a wonderkid? A wonderkid is a young player on Football Manager that has a high potential ability. If you are able to nurture and manage them correctly, they should turn into one of the game's best players.

How old are wonderkids? Wonderkids in Football Manager are players under the age of 21.

How can you find wonderkids in Football Manager? To find wonderkids in Football Manager, you can use the scouting system. In the 'players' tab you can isolate players by age and then use several diffrerent filters to find the best young talent, including the 'world reputation', 'media description' and 'international caps' filters.