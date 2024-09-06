Football Manager 2025 wonderkids: The 500 we expect in FM25
Snapping up the best Football Manager 2025 wonderkids is a key part of any FM25 save
The Football Manager 2025 wonderkids are already a talking point ahead of the game's release later this autumn.
The new season is underway, the summer holidays are over and the evenings are getting shorter, which means only one thing – the release of the new Football Manager game is on the horizon. As ever, we expect it later this autumn… and we can't wait.
This summer saw the first-ever FM World Cup take place, with Indonesia triumphing in the final, but if you reckon you can mix it with the very best in time for next year's tournament, then you'll know that identifying and nurturing the game's best wonderkids is a crucial part of any save.
So if you're looking to steal a march on your rivals, FourFourTwo has you covered with a comprehensive list of the best wonderkids out there, from the blindingly obvious to the obscure.
Over the coming months, FourFourTwo will be bringing you all the content you need on FM25, from the teams to play as to the players to sign.
Football Manager 2025 wonderkids: the full list of who we expect to see
Goalkeepers
Wonderkid goalkeepers in Football Manager 2025
|Player
|Age
|Club
|Gabriel Slonina
|20
|Barnsley
|Guillaume Restes
|19
|Toulouse
|Tommaso Martinelli
|18
|Fiorentina
|Diego Callai
|20
|Sporting
|Rome Jayden Owusu-Oduro
|20
|AZ Alkmaar
|Mike Penders
|19
|Genk
|Max Schmitt
|18
|Bayern Munich
|Tommy Setford
|18
|Arsenal
|James Beadle
|20
|Sheffield Wednesday
|Mycael
|20
|Athletico Paranaense
|Chris Brady
|20
|Chicago Fire
|Daniil Khudyakov
|20
|Sturm Graz
|Plamen Andreev
|19
|Feyenoord
|Elis Bishesari
|19
|Goteborg
|Ander Astralaga
|20
|Barcelona
|Onuralp Cevikkan
|18
|Trabzonspor
|Theo Sander
|19
|Copenhagen
|Filip Sidklev
|19
|Aris Thessaloniki
|Andre Gomes
|19
|Benfica
|Dennis Seimen
|18
|Stuttgart
|Owen Goodman
|20
|AFC Wimbledon
|Vladislav Torop
|20
|CSKA Moscow
|Ferran Quetglas
|19
|Real Madrid
|Oliwier Zych
|20
|Aston Villa
|Goncalo Ribeiro
|18
|Porto
|Mio Backhaus
|20
|Werder Bremen
|Amanallah Memmiche
|20
|Esperence
|Aleksander Bobek
|20
|Lodz
|True Grant
|18
|Buxton
|Joe Whitworth
|20
|Exeter City
|Charlie Setford
|20
|Ajax
|Matthieu Epolo
|19
|Standard Liege
|Muhamed Sahinovic
|20
|Zemplin
|Oleksandr Saputin
|20
|Zorya Luhansk
|Jonathan Vaal
|19
|Queretaro
|Lucas Nygaard
|20
|Arsenal
|Yakiv Kinareykin
|20
|Karpaty Lviv
|Cristhian Loor
|18
|Independiente Del Valle
|Phillipe Gabriel
|18
|Vasco Da Gama
|Max Weiss
|20
|Karlsruhrer
|Borna Buljan
|19
|Hajduk Split
|Diogo Fernandes
|19
|Porto
|Timo Schlieck
|18
|Anderlecht
|Robin Risser
|19
|Strasbourg
|Simon Simoni
|20
|Ingolstadt
|Viktor Baier
|19
|Viktoria Plzen
|Diogo Pinto
|20
|Sporting
|Maciej Kikolski
|20
|Radomiak Radom
|Tommaso Vannucchi
|17
|Fiorentina
|Ewen Jaouen
|18
|Dunkerque
It can take a brave manager to parachute a young goalkeeper into their starting line-up. But whether you plan on being bold or taking on a developmental project, there are some decent options.
Toulouse stopper Guillaume Restes is a regular for his club and was Thierry Henry's first-choice stopper in the Paris Olympics. Young Swede Filip Sidklev is excellent with his feet, while if you're looking for a domestic option, 6ft 6in England U20s international James Beadle put in some excellent displays on loan at Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship last season. Gabriel Slonina has a been a solid pick over the last few years, too, and we don't expect that to change in the new game.
Right-backs
Wonderkid right-backs in Football Manager 2025
|Player
|Age
|Club
|Ivan Fresneda
|19
|Sporting
|Rico Lewis
|19
|Manchester City
|Hector Fort
|18
|Barcelona
|Jack Hinshelwood
|19
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|Martim Fernandes
|18
|Porto
|Michael Kayode
|20
|Fiorentina
|Kosta Nedeljkovic
|18
|Aston Villa
|Wesley
|20
|Flamengo
|Rodrigo Huescas
|20
|Copenhagen
|Sael Kumbedi
|19
|Lyon
|Pedro Lima
|18
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|Reuell Walters
|19
|Luton Town
|Ryan Andrews
|20
|Watford
|Vinicius Tobias
|20
|Shakhtar Donetsk
|Omar El Hilali
|20
|Espanyol
|Brooke Norton-Cuffy
|20
|Genoa
|Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty
|20
|Montreal
|Cheick Oumar Konate
|20
|Clermont Food
|Dexter Lembikisa
|20
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|Yoram Zague
|18
|Paris Saint-Germain
|Givairo Read
|18
|Feyenoord
|Ognjen Mimovic
|20
|Red Star Belgrade
|Elias Baum
|18
|Elversberg
|Brodie Spencer
|20
|Huddersfield Town
|Max Johnston
|20
|Sturm Graz
|Vitor Gabriel
|18
|Atletico Mineiro
|Oliver Braude
|20
|Heerenveen
|Richie Sagrado
|20
|Venezia
|Josh Acheampong
|18
|Chelsea
|Joao Moreira
|20
|Sao Paulo
|Leandro Morgalla
|19
|Red Bull Salzburg
|Hampus Skoglund
|20
|Hammarby
|Filippo Missori
|20
|Sassuolo
|Abdulmalik Al-Oyayari
|20
|NEOM
|Kyriani Sabbe
|19
|Club Brugge
|Ibrahim Diakite
|20
|Cercle Brugge
|Therence Koudou
|19
|Pau
|Kobe Corbanie
|19
|Antwerp
|Marco Palestra
|19
|Atalanta
|Tristan Gooijer
|20
|Zwolle
|Mitja Ilenic
|19
|New York City FC
|Alan Nunez
|19
|Cerro Porteno
|Goncalo Esteves
|20
|Yverdon Sport
|Edier Ocampo
|20
|Vancouver Whitecaps
|Tobias Rubio
|20
|Racing
|Alexandru Pantea
|20
|FCSB
|Lukasz Gerstenstein
|19
|Slask Wroclaw
|Zachary Athekame
|19
|Young Boys
|Markus Karlsson
|20
|Hammarby
|Ilay Feingold
|20
|Maccabi Haifa
There are a few more recognisable names here. Premier League viewers will already know all about Rico Lewis, while Spanish starlet Ivan Fresneda is one of the best young talents on this list and was one of FM24's best finds. If your team plays with pace, take a look at Max Johnston, Sturm Graz's Scottish speedster.
If the makers of FM25 are able to create an algorithm that operates like Todd Boehly and company at Chelsea (big if, mind), then Josh Acheampong should be get-able.
Centre-backs
Wonderkid centre-backs in Football Manager 2025
|Player
|Age
|Club
|Leny Yoro
|18
|Manchester United
|Ousmane Diomande
|20
|Sporting
|Giorgio Scalvini
|20
|Atalanta
|Jorrel Hato
|18
|Ajax
|Zeno Debast
|20
|Sporting
|Pau Cubarsi
|17
|Barcelona
|Jorthy Mokio
|20
|Ajax
|Aaron Anselmino
|19
|Boca Juniors
|Lucas Beraldo
|20
|Paris Saint-Germain
|Soungoutou Magassa
|20
|Monaco
|Robert Renan
|20
|Al-Shabab
|Rida Chahid
|19
|Ajax
|Antonio Silva
|20
|Benfica
|El Chadaille Bitshiabu
|19
|RB Leipzig
|Willy Kambwala
|20
|Villarreal
|Luka Vuskovic
|17
|Westerlo
|Dean Huijsen
|19
|Bournemouth
|Alfie Gilchrist
|20
|Sheffield United
|Diego Coppola
|20
|Hellas Verona
|Mikayil Faye
|20
|Stade Rennais
|Leopold Querfeld
|20
|Union Berlin
|Tobias Palacio
|17
|Argentinos Juniors
|Joel Ordonez
|20
|Club Brugge
|Alessandro Circati
|20
|Parma
|Soumaila Coulibaly
|20
|Brest
|Andres Cuenca
|17
|Barcelona
|Jeanuel Belocian
|19
|Bayer Leverkusen
|Callum Doyle
|20
|Norwich City
|Max Alleyne
|19
|Manchester City
|Jorne Spileers
|19
|Club Brugge
|Yarek Gasiorowski
|19
|Valencia
|Wouter Goes
|20
|AZ Alkmaar
|Brahim Traore
|20
|Caen
|Lucas Noubi
|19
|Standard Liege
|Jeyland Mitchell
|19
|Feyenoord
|Tim Drexler
|19
|Hoffenheim
|Konstantinos Koulierakis
|20
|Wolfsburg
|Christian Mawissa
|19
|Monaco
|Samson Baidoo
|20
|Red Bull Salzburg
|Tomas Aviles
|20
|Inter Miami
|Giovanni Leoni
|17
|Parma
|Yasin Ozcan
|18
|Kasimpasa
|Alan Matturro
|19
|Genoa
|Marcelo Torrez
|18
|Santos
|Sebastian Boselli
|20
|Estudiantes
|Finn Jeltsch
|18
|Nurnberg
|Nathan Zeze
|19
|Nantes
|Jan-Carlo Simic
|19
|Anderlecht
|Hendry Blank
|20
|Red Bull Salzburg
|Zane Monlouis
|20
|Arsenal
You've no doubt heard of Leny Yoro and Pau Cubarsi, but if you're looking for value options, Ajax's Jorrel Hato should develop into a foundational part of any team, while Giorgio Scalvini could be the next Italian great off the production line.
If you're on a budget or starting lower down the leagues, it's worth trying to prize Jorne Spileers from Club Brugge's clutches or take a punt on Rangers' Leon King.
Left-backs
Wonderkid left-backs in Football Manager 2025
|Player
|Age
|Club
|Alejandro Balde
|20
|Barcelona
|Valentin Barco
|20
|Sevilla
|Adam Aznou
|18
|Bayern Munich
|Milos Kerkez
|20
|Bournemouth
|Tom Rothe
|19
|Union Berlin
|Lewis Hall
|19
|Newcastle United
|Patrick Dorgu
|19
|Lecce
|Juan Larios
|20
|Southampton
|Caleb Wiley
|19
|Strasbourg
|Kassoum Ouattara
|19
|Monaco
|Alex Valle
|20
|Celtic
|Max Finkgrafe
|20
|Koln
|Alex Jimenez
|19
|Milan
|Mathias Fjortoft Lovik
|20
|Molde
|Julio Soler
|19
|Lanus
|Andrei Borza
|18
|Rapid 1923
|Esquerdinha
|18
|Fluminense
|Martim Marques
|20
|Lugano
|Lucas Mincarelli
|20
|Montpellier
|Tommaso Corazza
|20
|Bologna
|Ayoub Amraoui
|20
|Martigues
|Vetle Walle Egeli
|20
|Sandefjord
|Cristian Riquelme
|20
|Colo Colo
|Michal Gurgul
|18
|Lech Poznan
|Tayo Adaramola
|20
|Stockport County
|Lukas Ullrich
|20
|Borussia Monchengladbach
|Victor Bak
|20
|Midtjylland
|Calum Scanlon
|19
|Millwall
|Mateo Chavez
|20
|Tapatio
|Ben Chrisene
|20
|Norwich City
|Jakub Lewicki
|18
|Jagiellonia Bialystok
|Davide Bartesaghi
|18
|Milan
|Noah Allen
|20
|Inter Miami
|Thauan Lara
|20
|Alverca
|Kevyson
|20
|Santos
|Jefte
|20
|Rangers
|Jhoan Hernandez
|18
|Millionairos
|Roman Vega
|20
|Argentinos Juniors
|Lino Sousa
|19
|Bristol Rovers
|Jakub Krzyzanowski
|18
|Torino
|Albert Labik
|20
|Teplice
|Aske Adelgaard
|20
|Go Ahead Eagles
|Thierry Small
|20
|Charlton Athletic
|Joaquin Seys
|19
|Club Brugge
|Matteo Perez Vinlof
|18
|Austria Vienna
|Tomas Galvez
|19
|LASK
|Viktor Radojevic
|20
|Backa Topola
|Ari Contreras
|18
|Pachuca
|Alonso Lopez
|19
|Deporte Iquiques
|Charles Sagoe Jr
|20
|Shrewsbury Town
You may not have seen Valentin Barco play in real life yet, but you've probably heard the name this summer after Brighton agreed to send him out on loan to Sevilla for the season. The Argentine is well worth looking at when you fire up FM 25.
Jeanuel Belocian is a solid left-back who can cover at centre-back, a huge plus for any manager looking for versatility in their squad, while Bournemouth's Milos Kerkez has all the attributes to make him a future world-beater at the position. Lecce's Patrick Dorgu is a decent developmental option.
Defensive midfielders
Wonderkid defensive midfielders in Football Manager 2025
|Player
|Age
|Club
|Joao Neves
|19
|Paris Saint-Germain
|Marc Bernal
|17
|Barcelona
|Gabriel Moscardo
|18
|Stade Reims
|Marc Casado
|20
|Barcelona
|Aleksandar Pavlovic
|20
|Bayern Munich
|Stefan Bajcetic
|19
|Red Bull Salzburg
|Oscar Zambrano
|20
|Hull City
|Romeo Lavia
|20
|Chelsea
|Adam Wharton
|20
|Crystal Palace
|Shea Charles
|20
|Sheffield Wednesday
|Dario Essugo
|19
|Las Palmas
|Silvano Vos
|19
|Milan
|Lesley Ugochukwu
|20
|Southampton
|Carlos Baleba
|20
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|William Clem
|20
|Copenhagen
|Matteo Prati
|20
|Cagliari
|Myles Lewis-Skelly
|17
|Arsenal
|Niko Sigur
|20
|Hajduk Split
|Alexsander
|20
|Al-Ahli
|Pascal Klemens
|19
|Hertha
|David Ruiz
|20
|Inter Miami
|Luca Lipani
|19
|Sassuolo
|Yunus Emre Konak
|18
|Brentford
|Rafael Luis
|19
|Benfica
|Noe Lebreton
|20
|Caen
|Noah Mbamba
|19
|Fortuna Dusseldorf
|Mahamadou Susoho
|19
|Peterborough United
|Abdoulaye Kamara
|19
|Portsmouth
|Nikolas Sattlberger
|20
|Genk
|Lucas Sanabria
|20
|Club Nacional
|Arthur Piedfort
|19
|Westerlo
|Leon Avdullahu
|20
|Basel
|Josen Escobar
|19
|America de Cali
|Elias Montiel
|18
|Pachuca
|Mattes Hansen
|20
|Paderborn
|Elian Irala
|20
|San Lorenzo
|Ngal'ayel Mukau
|19
|Lille
|Aljoscha Kemlein
|20
|Union Berlin
|Petar Sucic
|20
|Dinamo Zagreb
|Joaquin Mosqueira
|19
|Union (Santa Fe)
|Hakim Sahabo
|19
|Standard Liege
|Dermane Karim
|20
|Lommel
|Nuno Felix
|20
|Benfica
|Thiago Helguera
|18
|Braga
|Denil Castillo
|20
|Midtjylland
|Aleksandar Stankovic
|19
|Luzern
|Lorenzo Amatucci
|20
|Salernitana
|Pedro Bravo
|19
|Midtjylland
|David Martinez
|20
|Independiente
|Abdoulaye Kante
|19
|Troyes
If you're looking for the next Rodri on FM 25, then you're spoilt for choice. The likes of Joao Neves, Marc Bernal, Stefan Bajcetic, Romeo Lavia and Adam Wharton will jump out on this list, but dig a little deeper and you'll find more value.
Silvano Vos is a decent budget option, as is the rounded Matteo Prati, while Lesley Ugochukwu is another option to try and land from Chelsea.
Central midfielders
Wonderkid central midfielders in Football Manager 2025
|Player
|Age
|Club
|Warren Zaire-Emery
|18
|Paris Saint-Germain
|Sverre Nypan
|17
|Rosenborg
|Kobbie Mainoo
|19
|Manchester United
|Gavi
|20
|Barcelona
|Arne Engels
|20
|Celtic
|Archie Gray
|18
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Toby Collyer
|20
|Manchester United
|Arthur Vermeeren
|19
|RB Leipzig
|Carney Chukwuemeka
|20
|Chelsea
|Ayman Kari
|19
|Paris Saint-Germain
|Assan Ouedraogo
|18
|RB Leipzig
|Sekou Kone
|18
|Manchester United
|Andrey Santos
|20
|Strasbourg
|Lewis Miley
|18
|Newcastle United
|Cher Ndour
|20
|Besiktas
|Hugo Larsson
|20
|Eintracht Frankfurt
|Marlon Gomes
|20
|Shakhtar Donetsk
|Lamine Camara
|20
|Monaco
|Mateus Fernandes
|20
|Southampton
|Ayyoub Bouaddi
|16
|Lille
|Antoni Milambo
|19
|Feyenoord
|Breno Bidon
|19
|Corinthians
|Mahamadou Diawara
|19
|Lyon
|Charlie Patino
|20
|Deportivo La Coruna
|Warren Bondo
|20
|Monza
|Malick Yalcouye
|18
|Sturm Graz
|Khalil Fayad
|20
|Montpellier
|Noah Sadiki
|19
|Union Saint-Gilloise
|Mathias Delorge
|20
|Gent
|Trey Nyoni
|17
|Liverpool
|Kacper Kozlowski
|20
|Gaziantep
|Jordan James
|20
|Stade Rennais
|Dan Gore
|19
|Port Vale
|Yasin Ayari
|20
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|Benja Cremaschi
|19
|Inter Miami
|Jhon Solis
|19
|Girona
|Gustavo Neves
|20
|Red Bull Bragantino
|Pierre Dwomoh
|20
|Watford
|Kacper Urbanski
|19
|Bologna
|Niccolo Pisilli
|19
|Roma
|Kiano Dyer
|17
|Chelsea
|Jacob Wright
|18
|Manchester City
|Tygo Land
|18
|PSV
|Joseph Nonge
|19
|Troyes
|Rodriguinho
|20
|Sao Paulo
|Tomas O'Connor
|20
|Rosario Central
|Gabriel Sigua
|19
|Basel
|Hugo Sotelo
|20
|Celta Vigo
|Noel Buck
|19
|Southampton
|James McConnell
|19
|Liverpool
Again, there are plenty of players you'll have heard of here and if you have the budget to go after the likes of Warren Zaire-Emery, Kobbie Mainoo, Gavi or Archie Gray, you won't regret it. Gray has been particularly good in FM for years now
We predict that Manchester United's Toby Collyer is likely to be a name we'll all hear more from over the next year, while Arthur Vermeeren has already won a league title with Royal Antwerp before being snapped up by Atletico Madrid and loaned out to RB Leipzig this summer.
Attacking midfielders
Wonderkid attacking midfielders in Football Manager 2025
|Player
|Age
|Club
|Claudio Echeverri
|18
|River Plate
|Ethan Nwaneri
|17
|Arsenal
|Franco Mastantuono
|17
|River Plate
|Oscar Gloukh
|20
|Red Bull Salzburg
|Bilal El Khannouss
|20
|Leicester City
|Julio Enciso
|20
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|Nico Paz
|19
|Como
|Facundo Buonanotte
|19
|Leicester City
|Habib Diarra
|20
|Strasbourg
|Eliesse Ben Seghir
|19
|Monaco
|Valentin Carboni
|19
|Marseille
|Can Uzun
|18
|Eintracht Frankfurt
|Lorran
|18
|Flamengo
|Alberto Moleiro
|20
|Las Palmas
|Kendry Paez
|17
|Independiente Del Valle
|Williot Swedberg
|20
|Celta Vigo
|Gustavo Sa
|19
|Famalicao
|Paul Wanner
|18
|Heidenheim
|Simone Pafundi
|18
|Lausanne Sport
|Julian Brandes
|20
|Ajax
|Lucas Bergvall
|18
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Yegor Yarmolyuk
|20
|Brentford
|Jobe Bellingham
|18
|Sunderland
|Mario Stroeykens
|19
|Anderlecht
|Konstantinos Karetsas
|16
|Genk
|Kenan Yildiz
|19
|Juventus
|Alex Luna
|20
|Independiente
|Jamie Donley
|19
|Leyton Orient
|Oscar Schwartau
|18
|Norwich City
|Cesar Mino
|17
|Club Guarani
|Bruno Diaz
|19
|Club Guarani
|Matheus Franca
|20
|Crystal Palace
|Alex Matos
|19
|Chelsea
|Noah Darvich
|17
|Barcelona
|Tom Bischof
|19
|Hoffenheim
|Rokas Pukstas
|20
|Hajduk Split
|Ismael Gharbi
|20
|Braga
|Kristian Hlynsson
|20
|Ajax
|Isaac Babadi
|19
|PSV
|Dominic Vavassori
|18
|Atalanta
|Abbosbek Fayzullaev
|20
|CSKA Moscow
|Ibrahim Maza
|18
|Hertha
|Marco Delle Monache
|19
|Lecce
|Mduduzi Shabalala
|20
|Kaizer Chiefs
|Lorenzo Anghele
|19
|Juventus
|Alessandro Seghetti
|20
|Perugia
|Benjamin Faraas
|18
|Club Nxt
|Senny Mayulu
|18
|Paris Saint-Germain
|Victor Hugo
|20
|Goztepe
|Cristian Volpato
|20
|Sassuolo
Simone Pafundi made his Italy debut as a 16-year-old in 2022 and has continued to develop into one of Europe's best young attacking midfielders.
Bilal El Khannouss, who was snapped up by Leicester City this summer, is excellent on the ball, while Hoffenheim have an excellent reputation in producing young talent, so Tom Bischof is worth keeping an eye on. If you can't resist the pull of trying to develop the next Messi, then River Plate's Claudio Echeverri could be the one of you.
Right-wingers
Wonderkid right-wingers in Football Manager 2025
|Player
|Age
|Club
|Lamine Yamal
|17
|Barcelona
|Estevao
|17
|Palmaeiras
|Arda Guler
|19
|Real Madrid
|Angelo
|19
|Al-Nassr
|Savinho
|20
|Manchester City
|Giovani
|20
|Al-Sadd
|Roony Bardghji
|18
|Copenhagen
|Yaser Asprilla
|20
|Girona
|Assane Diao
|18
|Real Betis
|Ernest Nuamah
|20
|Lyon
|Yankuba Minteh
|20
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|Luis Guilherme
|18
|West Ham United
|Brajan Gruda
|20
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|Wilfried Gnonto
|20
|Leeds United
|Ilias Akhomach
|20
|Villarreal
|Omari Hutchinson
|20
|Ipswich Town
|Gianluca Prestianni
|18
|Benfica
|David Martinez
|18
|Los Angeles
|Roger
|18
|Braga
|Amario Cozier-Duberry
|19
|Blackburn Rovers
|Issahaku Fatawu
|20
|Leicester City
|Ben Doak
|18
|Middlesbrough
|Mohamed-Ali Cho
|20
|Nice
|Dominik Marczuk
|20
|Real Salt Lake
|Julien Duranville
|18
|Borussia Dortmund
|Adrian Mazilu
|18
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|Nathan Fernandes
|19
|Gremio
|Loum Tchaouna
|20
|Lazio
|Dario Osorio
|20
|Midtjylland
|Rayan
|18
|Vasco Da Gama
|Anan Khalaili
|20
|Union Saint-Gilloise
|Luka Romero
|19
|Deportivo Alaves
|Tyrique George
|18
|Chelsea
|Badredine Bouanani
|19
|Nice
|Alisson
|18
|Atletico Mineiro
|Julian Fernandez
|20
|New York City
|Biro
|20
|Corinthians
|Christopher Bonsu Baah
|19
|Genk
|Oscar Cortes
|20
|Rangers
|Matias Abaldo
|20
|Gimnasia
|Cihan Canak
|19
|Trabzonspor
|Matheus Goncalves
|19
|Flamengo
|Anderson Duarte
|20
|Deportivo Toluca
|Gabriel Aguayo
|19
|Cerro Portuno
|Juan Carlos Gauto
|20
|Deportivo La Coruna
|Shola Shoretire
|20
|Thessalonaki
|David Kalokoh
|19
|Ajax
|Marin Soticek
|19
|Basel
|Esmir Bajraktarevic
|19
|New England Revolution
|George Hall
|20
|Walsall
Some big hitters already here, with Chelsea-bound Estevao, Real Madrid's Arda Guler and Manchester City new boy Savinho all excellent options, if you've got the cash.
Elsewhere, Ernest Nuamah mixes technique and speed in a bargain package and if Ben Doak hits the heights that those at Liverpool believe he can, then he could be a bargain. Gianluca Prestianni is another South American option to consider.
Oh, and apparently there's a lad at Barcelona called Lamine Yamal who's quite decent... if you can prise him away, of course.
Left-wingers
Wonderkid left-wingers in Football Manager 2025
|Player
|Age
|Club
|Desire Doue
|19
|Paris Saint-Germain
|Mathys Tel
|19
|Bayern Munich
|Samuel Iling-Junior
|20
|Bologna
|Malick Fofana
|19
|Lyon
|Antonio Nusa
|19
|RB Leipzig
|Alejandro Garnacho
|20
|Manchester United
|Diego Moreira
|20
|Strasbourg
|Gustavo Nunes
|18
|Brentford
|Ibrahim Osman
|19
|Feyenoord
|Semih Kilicsoy
|19
|Besiktas
|Jamie Gittens
|20
|Borussia Dortmund
|Ruben van Bommel
|20
|AZ Alkmaar
|Marcelo Flores
|20
|Tigres
|Pedro
|18
|Zenit Saint Petersburg
|Wilson Odobert
|19
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Carlos Forbs
|20
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|Sergey Pinyaev
|19
|Lokomotiv Moscow
|Jean-Matteo Bahoya
|19
|Eintracht Frankfurt
|Gabriel Vidovic
|20
|Mainz
|Viktor Djukanovic
|20
|Standard Liege
|Micah Hamilton
|20
|Middlesbrough
|Luca Koleosho
|19
|Burnley
|Benja Dominguez
|20
|Bologna
|Cade Cowell
|20
|Guadalajara
|Agustin Ojeda
|20
|New York City
|Arijon Ibrahimovic
|18
|Bayern Munich
|Wesley
|19
|Al-Nassr
|Andreas Schjelderup
|20
|Benfica
|Leo Sauer
|18
|NAC Breda
|Enso Gonzalez
|19
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|Kodai Sano
|20
|NEC
|Momodou Lamin Sonko
|19
|Gent
|Mika Godts
|19
|Ajax
|Nino Marcelli
|19
|Slovan Bratislava
|Matias Fernandez-Pardo
|19
|Lille
|Nikita Saltykov
|20
|Lokomotiv Moscow
|Newerton
|19
|Shakhtar Donetsk
|Eguinaldo
|20
|Shakhtar Donetsk
|Faniel Tewelde
|17
|Lommel
|Justin Diehl
|19
|Stuttgart
|Oscar Perea
|18
|Strasbourg
|Sondre Orjasater
|20
|Sapsborg
|Ibrahim Mbaye
|16
|Paris Saint-Germain
|Enes Sali
|18
|Dallas
|Thiago Fernandez
|20
|Velez Sarsfield
|Mika Baur
|20
|Paderborn
|Anton Kade
|20
|Basel
|Isak Jensen
|20
|Viborg
|Alexis Tibidi
|20
|LASK
|Isaac
|20
|Fluminense
Antonio Nusa's speed and explosiveness make him an intriguing budget option, while at the other end of the scale Desire Doue has been marked as one of France's premier youth players in recent years. Can you tempt him from PSG, though?
Former Reading and Manchester City prospect Jamie Gittens is another bright young talent, as is another young English player plying his trade in Europe, Samuel Iling-Junior. The physics enthusiasts out there meanwhile, might want to invest in an all-Brazilian rotation of Isaac and Newerton. Sorry.
Centre-forwards
Wonderkid centre-forwards in Football Manager 2025
|Player
|Age
|Club
|Endrick
|18
|Real Madrid
|Karim Konate
|20
|Red Bull Salzburg
|Eli Junior Kroupi
|18
|Lorient
|Samu Omorodion
|20
|Porto
|Evan Ferguson
|19
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|Chido Obi-Martin
|16
|Manchester United
|Nelson Weiper
|19
|Mainz
|Vitor Roque
|19
|Real Betis
|Youssoufa Moukoko
|19
|Nice
|Jhon Duran
|20
|Aston Villa
|Deivid Washington
|19
|Chelsea
|Matheus Nascimento
|20
|Botafogo
|Santiago Castro
|19
|Bologna
|Keke Topp
|20
|Werder Bremen
|Francesco Camarda
|16
|Milan
|George Ilenikhena
|18
|Monaco
|Alejo Veliz
|20
|Espanyol
|Dujuan Richards
|18
|Chelsea
|Rodrigo Ribeiro
|19
|Avs Furebol
|Ange-Yoan Bonny
|20
|Parma
|Divin Mubama
|19
|Manchester City
|Milos Lukovic
|18
|Strasbourg
|Nicolo Tresoldi
|20
|Hannover
|Orri Oskarsson
|20
|Real Sociedad
|Youssef Chermiti
|20
|Everton
|Antonio Raimondo
|20
|Venezia
|Kaua Elias
|18
|Fluminense
|Jayden Danns
|18
|Liverpool
|Franculino
|20
|Midtjylland
|Damian Pizarro
|19
|Udinese
|Oumar Diakite
|20
|Reims
|Roko Simic
|20
|Kortrijk
|Giovane
|20
|Corinthians
|Samed Bazdar
|20
|Real Zaragoza
|Jaden Heskey
|18
|Manchester City
|Alvaro Rodriguez
|20
|Getafe
|Marc Guiu
|18
|Chelsea
|Agustin Ruberto
|18
|River Plate
|Francesco Pio Esposito
|19
|Spezia
|Callum Marshall
|19
|Huddersfield Town
|Felipe Augusto
|20
|Cercle Brugge
|Lucas Stassin
|19
|Saint-Etienne
|Oskar Spiten-Nysaeter
|19
|AIK
|Kevin Kelsy
|20
|Cincinnati
|Joe Hugill
|20
|Wigan Athletic
|Giuseppe Ambrosino
|20
|Frosinone
|Amady Camara
|19
|Sturm Graz
|Anha Cande
|17
|Porto
|Deniz Gul
|20
|Porto
|Jonah Kusi-Asare
|17
|Bayern Munich
Finally, the frontmen. Again, there are plenty of names you'll know here, but if you're looking for bargains, then Mainz forward Nelson Weiper could be one to get in early and develop – he was fantastic last season – while Monaco's Elisse Ben Seghir oozes creativity.
Karim Konate was another banker on the last term. Rodrigo Ribeiro could be a good target man and if you're willing to part company with more cash, Youssoufa Moukoko can be a staple of your team for years to come.
Frequently asked questions
What is a wonderkid?
A wonderkid is a young player on Football Manager that has a high potential ability. If you are able to nurture and manage them correctly, they should turn into one of the game's best players.
How old are wonderkids?
Wonderkids in Football Manager are players under the age of 21.
How can you find wonderkids in Football Manager?
To find wonderkids in Football Manager, you can use the scouting system. In the 'players' tab you can isolate players by age and then use several diffrerent filters to find the best young talent, including the 'world reputation', 'media description' and 'international caps' filters.
Is it wonderkid or wunderkind?
'Wunderkind' is a German phrase that translates directly to 'child prodigy', with the English language borrowing and adapting the term to 'wonderkid.'
