EA Sports announces FIFA 18 World Cup update... and it's FREE

EA Sports has announced the arrival of its new World Cup 2018 update, which will be free to download for existing FIFA 18 players from May 29.

Available for Playstation 4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch, the update will come replete with all of EA's usual flourishes (more on which below).

You'll be able to choose one of the 32 qualified nations and play through the tournament from group stage to the final in Moscow.

Game modes will include: FIFA World Cup Kick-Off (offline); FIFA World Cup Tournament (offline); and FIFA World Cup Ultimate Team. The latter will feature a revised chemistry system based on nationalities and confederations rather than clubs and leagues, brand new Icons and match-by-match stat upgrades.

Meanwhile, the Double Pack Initiative will give players an equivalent pack value in FUT 18 for every Standard or Premium pack they purchase in FIFA World Cup Ultimate Team.

Supporters of countries who failed to make it to Russia needn't fear, either, because the update includes a full range of match modes, online tournaments, and the ability to customise the competition itself.

The game will also include all 12 official stadiums in use this summer, fully-licensed kits and player likenesses.

For more information, visit EA's official site.

