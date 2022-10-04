Eintracht Frankfurt vs Tottenham live stream and match preview, Tuesday October 4, 8pm BST

Eintracht Frankfurt v Tottenham live stream and match preview

Looking for an Eintracht Frankfurt vs Tottenham live stream? We've got you covered.

Tottenham Hotspur face Eintracht Frankfurt on Tuesday in what could prove to be a crucial moment for their Champions League campaign.

After two rounds of action in Group D, the English and German clubs are level on three points – three behind leaders Sporting CP.

The two meetings between these sides over the next week could make or break their hopes of reaching the knockout stages.

Frankfurt head into the clash in good form after earning a 2-0 win over Union Berlin on Saturday, becoming the first side to beat the capital club this season in the Bundesliga.

That stretched Oliver Glasner’s side’s winning streak to three games, following a 1-0 Champions League triumph in Marseille and a 3-1 league win at Stuttgart.

Spurs suffered a disappointing 2-0 loss to Sporting in their last European outing, conceding two late goals to Paulinho and Andre Gomes.

They followed that up by thrashing Leicester City 6-2 before the international break, but head to Germany on a low after losing the north London derby 3-1 to rivals Arsenal on Saturday.

Harry Kane’s penalty levelled the scores at the Emirates after a Thomas Partey opener, but Gabriel Jesus and Granit Xhaka strikes in the second half gave the Gunners a deserved win as Emerson Royal saw red.

Kristijan Jakic is an injury doubt for Frankfurt, while Jerome Onguene, Aurelio Bota and Almamy Toure are out.

For Spurs, Dejan Kulusevski remains short of fitness after missing the clash with Arsenal and Lucas Moura is injured.

Ben Davies is also a major doubt after missing the north London derby.

Form

Frankfurt: WWWLL

Tottenham: LWLWW

Referee

Daniele Orsato of Italy will be the referee for Eintracht Frankfurt v Tottenham.

Stadium

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Tottenham will be played at Deutsche Bank Park.

Other games

Marseille vs Sporting CP kicks off simultaneously in the other Group D game.

Kick-off and channel

Kick-off is at 8pm BST on Tuesday October 4 and it is being shown on BT Sport 3 (opens in new tab) in the UK. See below for international broadcast options.

International TV rights

• UK: BT Sport

• USA: Paramount Plus

• Canada: DAZN

• Australia: Stan Sport

• New Zealand: Spark Sport