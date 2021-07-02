England Euro 2020 quarter-final: Is Italy on the COVID travel list?

England's quarter-final fixture against Ukraine will take place in Rome's Stadio Olimpico, meaning there are problems with regards to fans of the home nation attending.

The game, scheduled for 8pm BST on Saturday night, comes just four nights after England beat Germany at Wembley on Tuesday. With Italy currently imposing a mandatory five-day isolation for British citizens entering the country, fans travelling from England cannot attend the quarter-final clash under these rules.

The rules run until the end of July, and people returning to England would have to isolate at home for a further ten days - meaning they'd miss the opportunity to attend the semi-final and final, should England progress that far in the tournament. Wembley will host both semi-finals next week on Tuesday, July 6 and Wednesday, July 7, before taking centre stage once again for the final of Euro 2020 on Sunday, July 11.

The FA has also confirmed that it won't sell tickets to any England fans from the home country, meaning that the England Supporters Travel Club (ESTC) haven't been given the opportunity to purchase tickets. However, with the total capacity in the Stadio Olimpico limited to 18,000, the FA are only able to distribute just over 2000 tickets for England fans.

As a result, it is expected that expatriate English people living in Italy, of which there are an estimated 30,000, will be given the opportunity to purchase tickets and watch England play Ukraine live in Rome.

In a statement to ESTC members on Tuesday night, the FA said: “Unfortunately, the FA will not be selling any tickets via the ESTC for this fixture given the travel restrictions in place across both countries, and as such are working with UEFA and the British embassy in Italy to facilitate as many ticket sales to English residents in Italy as possible.”

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get a FREE England Euro 96 shirt!

READ NEXT

CALENDAR Euro 2020 fixtures and dates: Full schedule and how to watch every match of the 2021 summer tournament

FOR YOUR HOME Euro 2020 wall chart: Download free with full schedule, fixtures and dates

REFS Euro 2020 referees revealed: who are they, how were they selected and will VAR be in use?