Watch: Zlatan Ibrahimovic volleys home in LA Galaxy draw – and joins exclusive club

LA Galaxy drew 2-2 with Wayne Rooney's new club on Wednesday evening, and Ibrahimovic has now entered an exclusive club.

In the fifth minute, the 36-year-old striker latched onto a David Romney cross and smashed home to join a list of only 28 players in history who have scored over 500 goals, according to the Rec.Sport.Soccer Statistics Foundation (RSSSF).

Zlatan will now be chasing the record to become Sweden's highest all-time goalscorer, with Milan legend Gunnar Nordahl ranking ahead of him on 513 goals.

Legendary Czech striker Josef Bican is top of the list with 805 goals to his name, though, so even the self-proclaimed 'god' might struggle to hit that figure in his advancing years. Get on with it, Zlatan.

See also...

Russia's Vladimir Granat set a World Cup record with an astonishing passing stat

Minnesota United's Darwin Quintero scores stunning hat-trick chip you'd take home to meet your parents​

In Other News...