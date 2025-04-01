England top scorers: The five women with the most goals for the Lionesses

England top scorers for the Lionesses have some of the most iconic players on the list

England&#039;s Beth Mead celebrates scoring the opening goal with team-mate Ellen White during the UEFA Women&#039;s Euro England 2022 Semi Final match between England and Sweden/Belgium at Bramall Lane on July 26, 2022 in Sheffield, United Kingdom
Beth Mead and Ellen White won the Euros in 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images)

England have produced some of the most prolific goalscorers in the world football.

The Lionesses have also created some iconic moments with goals, the winning Euros Chloe Kelly goal at Wembley comes to mind.

But who has scored the most goals for the England women's team? Find out more below.

England top scorers: Who has made the list?

BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - JULY 11: Beth Mead of England celebrates a goal during the UEFA Women's Euro England 2022 group A match between England and Norway at Brighton & Hove Community Stadium on July 11, 2022 in Brighton, England.

Beth Mead was a key part in England Euro 2022 win (Image credit: Catherine Ivill - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

There are an array of stars who didn't make the top five list but the current star most likely to break into the top end is Arsenal's Beth Mead.

She is currently on 33 goals and if she continues her good fortunes in a white shirt she can challenge for the top spot. But who is in the top five scorers?

5. Fara Williams, 40 goals

Fara Williams made a record 172 appearances for England (Adam Davy/PA).

Fara Williams is now a pundit

Fara Williams is England all-time appearance holder for a men or women's player with 172 caps. In that time she scored 40 goals and left a lasting legacy on the team.

Her first goal came on her first start for England against Portugal in 2002. She scored from a free kick in the 3-0 win at Fratton Park.

Williams' most memorable goal came in the 2015 World Cup when she scored a penalty against Germany in the third place play-off. The goal gave the Lionesses their first-ever win over Germany and was the only goal in the 1-0 win to secure the bronze medal. Williams retired from England duty in 2019.

4. Karen Walker, 41 goals

Doncaster Rovers legend Karen Walker won 86 caps for England during her international career which spanned from 1988 to 2003.

Walker's first goal came with her first kick of the ball during her England debut in 1988 against Italy's B team. Her goalscoring efforts also aided the team to World Cup qualification in 1995.

Her experience and skill saw her become England captain in 2002, a title which remained hers until her retirement.

3. Kerry Davis, 43 goals

Kerry Davis in front of the cap wall

Kerry Davis is an England legend (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kerry Davis won 90 caps for England and was the first black woman to play for her country.

She was a part of the 1984 European Championships where England lost to Sweden on penalties in the final. Davis did score her penalty in the shootout though.

Davis also represented England at a World Cup in 1995.

2. Kelly Smith, 46 goals

Kelly Smith

Kelly Smith is an Arsenal icon (Image credit: Getty)

Kelly Smith is an Arsenal and England legend and for many of the current players she was the one they looked up to when they were coming through the ranks.

Smith made her debut in 1995 in a 1-1 draw with Italy and she was named player of the match. She represented England at three Euros and two World Cups.

She retired in 2015 and has since been put into the Hall of Fame.

1. Ellen White: 52 goals

BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - JULY 11: Ellen White of England celebrates scoring her teams third goal during the UEFA Women's Euro England 2022 group A match between England and Norway at Brighton & Hove Community Stadium on July 11, 2022 in Brighton, United Kingdom.

Ellen White is one of the most recognisable women's footballers in the country (Image credit: Thor Wegner/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

Lionesses legend Ellen White, who is number 78 on FourFourTwo's all-time best players list, tops the charts for the women's top scorer with 52 goals in 113 appearances. Her last cap came in the Euro 2022 final where England beat Germany to lift the trophy at Wembley.

White had a signature goggle goal celebration and it was one of the images of Euro 2022. She also had a stellar performance at the 2019 World Cup, where England were knocked out in the semi-final.

White retired in 2022 but is a household name and will forever be remembered in footballing lore.

