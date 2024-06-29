England vs Slovakia live stream: How to watch Euro 2024 for free

Marc Guehi has been one of the few England players to enhance his reputation at Euro 2024.

Looking for an England vs Slovakia live stream? We've got you covered. England vs Slovakia is free on ITV1/ITVX in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch Euro 2024 free from anywhere.

England vs Slovakia live stream Date: Sunday, June 30



Kick-off: 5pm BST / 12pm ET / 9am PT



England were unconvincing in the group stage. They edged out Serbia 1-0 in their first outing, before draws with Denmark and Slovenia. England's performances have been sub-par and manager Gareth Southgate needs a major improvement here.

Slovakia qualified for the last 16 as one of the best third-place finishers after picking up four points in Group E. Francesco Calzona's men shocked Belgium on matchday one and they will be looking to cause another upset here.

England vs Slovakia kick-off and TV channel

England vs Slovakia kick-off is at 5pm BST on Sunday, June 30 in the UK. The game is free to watch on ITV1/ITVX.

In the US, kick-off time is 12pm ET / 9am PT. The match will be shown on FOX in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

You can take a look at all the Euro 2024 kick-off times and the full Euro 2024 fixture schedule here.

How to watch England vs Slovakia for FREE in the UK

Use a VPN to watch FREE from anywhere

England vs Slovakia is free on ITV1 for viewers in the UK. Outside the UK? No problem. If you're travelling away from home and want to tune into ITVX as normal, you can use a VPN so that you don't get blocked by the broadcaster.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and will let you watch. And all the info going between is entirely encrypted, anonymous and safe – and that's a result.

Referee

The referee for England vs Slovakia is Umut Meler of Türkiye. You can find out more about the Euro 2024 referees here.

Stadium

England vs Slovakia will be played at Veltins-Arena in Gelsenkirchen. Take a look at all of the Euro 2024 stadiums and see how it ranks.

International Euro 2024 TV rights

What channel is Euro 2024 on?

UK

All of the games are free to view in the UK, either on the BBC or ITV.

USA

In the USA, you can watch Euro 2024 live streams on Fox – knockout games will be shown on the Fox or FS1 cable channels.

If you don't have cable, you can use services such as Sling and FuboTV to get the Fox channels.

Canada

Bell Media and TVA Sports has the rights to Euro 2024 in Canada.

Australia

Optus Sport will show all Euro 2024 games in Australia.

New Zealand

In New Zealand, you can watch all Euro 2024 games for free on TVNZ and the TVNZ Plus streaming service.