England vs Slovakia live stream: How to watch Euro 2024 for free

By
published

England compete for a place in the quarter-finals

England's Marc Guéhi controlling the ball during his side's match against Slovenia at Euro 2024.
Marc Guehi has been one of the few England players to enhance his reputation at Euro 2024. (Image credit: KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images)
Jump To:

Looking for an England vs Slovakia live stream? We've got you covered. England vs Slovakia is free on ITV1/ITVX in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch Euro 2024 free from anywhere.

England vs Slovakia live stream

Date: Sunday, June 30

Kick-off: 5pm BST / 12pm ET / 9am PT

FREE STREAM: ITVX

watch an England vs Slovakia live stream for free on the ITVX streaming service

You can watch an England vs Slovakia live stream for free on the ITVX streaming service (with a valid TV Licence). The match is also free-to-air on ITV1 at 5pm BST on Sunday, June 30. Coverage starts at 3.30pm.

Travelling outside the UK? Don't worry – as we explain below, you can watch it live or on-demand with the help of a VPN

money-back guarantee

FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love NordVPN's super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4, PS5 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee and 24/7 support. Go get it!

Try NordVPN 100% risk free!

View Deal
Disclaimer

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Greg Lea
Greg Lea

Greg Lea is a freelance football journalist who's filled in wherever FourFourTwo needs him since 2014. He became a Crystal Palace fan after watching a 1-0 loss to Port Vale in 1998, and once got on the scoresheet in a primary school game against Wilfried Zaha's Whitehorse Manor (an own goal in an 8-0 defeat).