England's World Cup 2022 fixtures: Full dates and schedule for Three Lions in Qatar
By Mark White published
England's World Cup 2022 fixtures have been released – with three at a minimum, and fans hoping the Three Lions play seven...
It's not too early to make a note of England's World Cup 2022 fixtures.
World Cup 2022 begins in November in Qatar – and there are plenty of huge matches in the group stages across the tournament.
With the Qatar World Cup being squeezed into a shorter timeframe than we're used to for the tournament, we're going to be treated to four group games a day. For reference, there was only one day of the 2018 World Cup that featured four group games, which was Saturday June 16.
The bad news for England fans – not to mention Scotland and Wales, who will also be vying for a spot in Group B at the tournament – is that every fixture is on a weekday. These are the ones you'll want to circle on your wall chart…
England's World Cup 2022 fixtures
Monday November 21
England vs Iran (1pm GMT, Khalifa International Stadium)
Friday November 25
England vs United States (7pm GMT, Al Bayt Stadium)
Tuesday November 29
Ukraine/Scotland/Wales vs England (7pm GMT, Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium)
All of these games take place in Group B, with the other final deciding match of the pool – USA's clash against Iran – being played simultaneously with England's last game of the group.
England's World Cup 2022 fixtures: What fixtures will England play if they top the group?
Should England win Group B, their first knockout match in the last-16 of the tournament will be on Sunday, December 4, 7pm GMT. This will take place against the runners-up of Group A: meaning a clash against one of Qatar, Netherlands, Senegal or Ecuador.
A quarter-final on this path will be on Saturday, December 10.
England's World Cup 2022 fixtures: What fixtures will England play if they come second in the group?
Should England come second in Group B, their first knockout match in the last-16 of the tournament will be on Saturday, December 3, 3pm GMT. This will take place against the winners of Group A: meaning a clash against one of Qatar, Netherlands, Senegal or Ecuador.
A quarter-final on this path will be on Friday, December 9.
ALSO SEE
World Cup 2022 groups: Who every country will face in Qatar
World Cup 2022 fixtures – full schedule and dates revealed
World Cup 2022: What could England’s route to the final look like?
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. Over his time on the brand, he has interviewed the likes of Aaron Ramsdale and Jack Wilshere, written pieces ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career, and has been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals, working for FFT.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.