Euro 2020 – who is Denmark’s manager?

Kasper Hjulmand will lead Denmark at Euro 2020, despite Age Hareide having overseen their qualification.

Hareide had successfully steered Denmark through their qualifying group in second place, behind Switzerland, without losing a single game.

Hjulmand was already scheduled to take over from Hareide last summer, and the Danish FA decided to follow through on that plan even though the tournament was postponed because of coronavirus.

Hjulmand started his coaching career at 26, after a knee injured forced him to retire from playing prematurely.

He worked his way up through the ranks at Lyngby, eventually becoming manager of the club’s first team in 2006.

After three years as assistant manager to Morten Wieghorst at FC Nordsjaelland, he took on the top job in July 2011.

Hjulmand won the club’s first ever title during his debut season as manager, securing qualification for the Champions League in the process.

Although they finished bottom of a group featuring Chelsea, Juventus and Shakhtar Donetsk, Hjulmand’s stock continued to rise.

He took over from Thomas Tuchel at Mainz but was sacked when a poor run of form saw them slide down the Bundesliga table after a promising start.

Hjulmand then returned to Nodsjaelland, spending a further three years in charge of the club, before he was chosen as Hareide’s replacement.

Denmark’s most recent squad, for the March internationals, featured several English-based players, including Leicester City’s Kasper Schmeichel, Southampton’s Jannik Vestergaard, Chelsea’s Andreas Christensen and Tottenham Hotspur’s Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

Championship play-off finalists Brentford also supplied Hjulmand with two players – Henrik Dalsgaard and Mathias Jensen.

Denmark have been drawn in Group B alongside Finland, Belgium and Russia, and have a place in the knockout rounds in their sights.