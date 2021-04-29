European Championship all-time records: top scorers, most wins, attendances and more

Since starting in 1960, UEFA nations have contested the European Championships every four years since - apart from the extended lay-off between 2016 and 2020 due to the small matter of the pandemic.

Spain and Germany/West Germany are the competitions most successful teams, winning it three times apiece. While both will hope for similar glory in the summer, France, England and Belgium are the bookies' favourites for the upcoming Euros.

And with the 2020 iteration of the Euros fast approaching, we decided to take a look at all the records you need to know, delving into the history of the tournament.

Wales supporters will be glad to discover that their record ranks among Europe's elite, in part helped by their singular appearance in the championship. England fans will find it unsurprising that their nation's penalty shootout record doesn't fare too well on the continent, although it still isn't the worst record.

That, and plenty of other Euros records, are detailed in this comprehensive guide of facts and figures.

European Championships all-time top scorers

9 goals - Michel Platini (France), Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

7 goals - Alan Shearer (England)

6 goals - Antoine Griezmann (France), Ruud van Nistelrooy (Netherlands), Patrick Kluivert (Netherlands), Wayne Rooney (England), Thierry Henry (France), Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Sweden), Nuno Gomes (Portugal)

Most European Championship games won

26 - Germany

20 - France

19 - Spain

18 - Portugal

17 - Netherlands

16 - Italy

Biggest European Championship wins

Netherlands 6-1 Yugoslavia (2000)

France 5-0 Belgium (1984)

Denmark 5-0 Yugoslavia (1984)

Sweden 5-0 Bulgaria (2004)

Biggest European Championship attendances

79,115 - Spain v Soviet Union (Bernabeu, 1964)

76,864 - Scotland v England (Wembley, 1996)

76,833 - France v Iceland (Stade de France, 2016)

76,798 - England v Netherlands (Wembley, 1996)

76,567 - England v Switzerland (Wembley, 1996)

Most European Championship appearances

Country

49 - Germany

40 - Spain

39 - France

38 - Italy

35 - Portugal, Netherlands

Player

21 - Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

18 - Bastian Schweinsteiger (Germany)

17 - Gianluigi Buffon (Italy)

16 - Cesc Fabregas (Spain), Andres Iniesta (Spain), Lilian Thuram (France), Edwin van der Sar (Netherlands)

15 - Joao Moutinho (Portugal), Nani (Portugal), Pepe (Portugal), Sergio Ramos (Spain), David Villa (Spain)

Youngest European Championship players

18 years & 71 days - Jetro Willems (Netherlands, 2012)

18 years & 129 days - Valeri Bojinov (Bulgaria, 2004)

18 years & 138 days - Johan Vonlanthen (Switzerland, 2004)

18 years & 233 days - Wayne Rooney (England, 2004)

18 years & 259 days - Marcus Rashford (England, 2016)

Oldest European Championship players

40 years & 86 days - Gabor Kiraly (Hungary, 2016)

39 years & 91 days - Lothar Matthaus (Germany, 2000)

38 years & 257 days - Ivan Vastic (Austria, 2008)

38 years & 232 days - Jens Lehmann (Germany, 2008)

38 years & 156 days - Gianluigi Buffon (Italy, 2016)

Best Euros penalty shootout team

100% - Czech Republic (won three out of three shootouts)

100% - Turkey (won one out of one shootout)

75% - Spain (won three out of four shootouts)

66% - Germany, Portugal (both won two out of three shootouts)

Worst Euros penalty shootout team

0% - Croatia, Switzerland, Sweden (all lost one out of one shootout)

25% - England, Netherlands (both lost three out of four shootouts)

40% - Italy (lost three out of five shootouts)

Best win record

Wales - equivalent of 2 points per match

Germany - equivalent of 1.84 points per match

Portugal - equivalent of 1.80 points per match

France - equivalent of 1.77 points per match

Spain - equivalent of 1.70 points per match

Worst Euros win record

Austria, Latvia - equivalent of 0.33 points per match

Romania, Ukraine - equivalent of 0.5 points per match

Bulgaria, Slovenia - equivalent of 0.67 points per match

Serbia - equivalent of 0.79 points per match

Most Euros red cards

Czech Republic, France, Netherlands, Russia and Yugoslavia have all picked up three red cards at the Euros.

Radoslav Latal, from Czech Republic, is the only player to pick up more than one red card. He was sent off once in both the 1996 and 2000 tournaments.

