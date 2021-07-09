Euro 2020 final fan parks and screenings: Where to watch England vs Italy across the UK
By Mark White
Have you worked out where you're watching the Euro 2020 final? We've got some venue recommendations for you
It's perhaps the biggest moment in England's footballing history since 1966, as the Three Lions take on Italy this weekend in the Euro 2020 final - so where are you going to watch it?
Wherever you are across the UK, there are plenty of options. Here are some of the choices you have ahead of the showpiece.
4TheFans Fan Park (Manchester)
For many, Manchester is the home of football. It wouldn't be right if they didn't have a fan park, would it?
Located at EventCity in Manchester, there three huge anti-glare screens and a world-class sound system at 4TheFans. There are special guests, too - these so far have included Paul Merson, David May and Danny Mills.
Depot (Cardiff)
OK, so Wales aren't there - but if you're an England fan living in Cardiff, you can still see the game at Depot.
The venue has been broadcasting all home nation matches on huge screens, serving up great ales and good street food all night.
The Botanist (Birmingham)
Imagine the scenes here if Jack Grealish gets the winner.
The Botanist in Birmingham is screening the Euro 2020 final, with a welcome pint of Madri Exceptional and "Prime seats in The Plant Rooms" with a guaranteed screen view. You won't want to miss it.
Lakota Gardens (Bristol)
One ticket guarantees a table of six at Lakota Gardens. There, you can enjoy great food and drink from a vast menu.
