Euro 2020 – who is the France captain?

Hugo Lloris will be the France captain at Euro 2020, which begins in Rome on June 11.

It is often assumed that Harry Kane is the skipper at Tottenham, but Lloris wears the armband for both club and country.

He has served as les Bleus’ on-field leader since 2010, winning 98 caps as skipper alone (and 122 in total).

That makes Lloris the longest-serving captain in the history of the national team, with second-placed Didier Deschamps now his manager.

As the reigning world champions and beaten finalists at the European Championship five years ago, France are among the favourites to win Euro 2020.

They qualified for the competition as winners of their group, beating Turkey, Iceland, Albania, Andorra and Moldova to top spot.

Yet France will be up against it from the get-go at this summer’s tournament, which will be held in 11 different cities in the same number of countries.

Deschamps’ side have been drawn in the group of death, which features two other teams who will be striving to win the trophy this summer.

France begin their campaign against one of those sides, Germany, in Munich on June 15.

Next up for the world champions is a meeting with Hungary in Budapest four days later.

France will conclude the group phase against Portugal, who beat them in the final of Euro 2016, in the Hungarian capital on June 23.

Deschamps’ squad contains vast experience, but the manager will still rely on Lloris’ knowhow and leadership at Euro 2020.

This is likely to be the goalkeeper’s final European Championship, with the Tottenham custodian now 34 years old.

He will hope to continue playing at international level until the 2022 World Cup, which will conclude shortly before his 36th birthday.

Lloris made his debut for the France senior side in 2008, but he did not make the squad for that year’s European Championship.