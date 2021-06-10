Euro 2020 – Who is Kevin De Bruyne's wife and does he have kids?

Kevin De Bruyne will be hoping to inspire Belgium to glory at this summer's European Championship.

The midfielder has won 80 caps for the Red Devils at the time of writing, having made his international debut in 2010.

De Bruyne will be cheered on in the pan-continental tournament, which will be held in 11 different cities in the same number of countries, by his wife Michele Lacroix.

Like De Bruyne, Lacroix is from the Belgian city of Genk. In an article for the Players' Tribune in 2019, the Manchester City midfielder revealed how the couple met.

"It started with a tweet," De Bruyne explained. "I only had a few thousand followers at the time, because I was still on loan at Werder Bremen. So I tweeted something about a match or whatever, and this pretty girl favorited it.

"I was single at the time, and my friend noticed it. So he said, 'She looks like a nice girl, no? You should send her a message.'

"And I literally said to him, 'No, no, no. Come on. People don’t like me. They don’t get me. She won’t respond.'

"So he grabbed my phone and started tapping out a message. He showed me the phone and said, 'Come on, can I hit send?'

"I was probably on the floor, cringing, but for some reason I said, 'O.K. fine, send it.'"

De Bruyne and Lacroix got married in 2017 and have three children together. Their first son was born in 2016, before the couple welcomed their second son into the world two years later. Their daughter was born in 2020.

Belgium, who were one of only two teams to amass maximum points in Euro 2020 qualifying, will face Denmark, Russia and Finland in the group stage.

A top-two finish would guarantee Belgium a place in the round of 16, while four of the best third-place finishers will also advance to the knockout phase.

Belgium's best ever showing at a European Championship came when they finished as runners-up in 1980, when they were beaten 2-1 by West Germany in the final.