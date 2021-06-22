Euro 2020 – Who is Leroy Sane's wife and does he have kids?

Germany forward Leroy Sane will be hoping for his first taste of international success at Euro 2020.

The Bayern Munich winger has racked up 32 appearances for his country since making his debut in 2015.

He has not yet started a game at this summer's European Championship, but he has appeared as a second-half substitute in both of Germany's matches to date.

Sane came on in the 1-0 defeat by France in Munich, where a Mats Hummels own goal gave victory to the world champions.

He also played a cameo role in the 4-2 victory over Portugal that vindicated Joachim Low's use of a 3-4-2-1 formation.

That system arguably works against Sane, who is a natural winger, but he remains an important member of the Germany squad.

The Bayern forward will be cheered on throughout the tournament by Candice Brook.

The couple have one child together. Rio Stella was born in 2018, and Brook also has a child from a previous relationship.

Brook is from the United States of America. She rose to prominence in her home country when she appeared on the reality TV show, 'About the Business' in 2016.

Brook will be hoping Sane excels for Germany this summer, with the 25-year-old hoping to be involved when die Mannschaft conclude the group phase against Hungary on Wednesday.

A draw will be enough for them to secure a place in the knockout stage, and a victory might be enough for a first-place finish in Group F - although that depends on other results.

If Germany win Euro 2020, they will become the most successful team in the history of the competition, which began in 1960 and has seen 15 completed editions.

They are currently tied with Spain on three triumphs apiece, having lifted the trophy in 1972, 1980 and 1996.

Germany also reached the final of the European Championship in 1976 and 2008, losing to Czechoslovakia and Spain respectively.