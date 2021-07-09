Euro 2020: Who will win the Player of the Tournament? Here are 8 potential nominees

Fifty games have been played at Euro 2020 - one more to go. Who's been the player of the tournament?

Well, in the past it's always gone to a player who made the final. In 2016, Antoine Griezmann scooped both the Golden Boot and Ball for his efforts, as France shockingly lost 1-0 Portugal on home soil.

In fact, Super Ant is the only man to ever won the prize and not the Henri Delauney trophy with it. When Spain reigned supreme in 2008 and Xavi and Andres Iniesta took the crowns, respectively; Theodoros Zagorakis won in 2004 when Greece beat Portugal, Zinedine Zidane was the undisputed man of 2000, while Mattias Sammer of Germany took the prize in 1996.

It's safe to say that an Englishman or an Italian is the frontrunner this time - though not necessarily...

1. Raheem Sterling

Raheem Sterling has been at the centre of every single one of England's goals at this tournament, whether he's scored it, assisted it, pressured a defender to turn it into their own net or... *coughs* was fouled for a penalty.

Not bad for a player who was in supposedly wretched form going into the tournament, with questions hanging over him about why Jack Grealish wasn't starting ahead of him. Sterling has been the undoubted star for England this summer and should the Three Lions deliver on Sunday, the Brent-born 26-year-old will be favourite for the gong - especially if he gets another goal contribution.

2. Giorgio Chiellini

He missed a couple of games through injury but Giorgio Chiellini has been every inch the defender we know and love this summer. The Juventus veteran has been a rock for the Italians, leading them to a final and putting in incredible displays along the way.

Another masterclass at Wembley would put him in a good position for the award. Perhaps he deserves some kind of accolade simply for the way he psyched out Jordi Alba before the penalty shootout with Spain in the semi-final.

3. Harry Kane

For three and half games, some were questioning what Harry Kane had to do to be dropped from the national team.

He's sure turned that around, with four goals in the knockout stages and perhaps the wiliest, most streetwise performance an England player has ever displayed, drawing fouls, holding up play and generally being a nuisance against Denmark. A winner at Wembley and it would be hard to deny Kane the Player of the Tournament - despite how much we tore our hair out watching him in the group stage.

4. Nicolo Barella

In the blue corner, Nicolo Barella has been faultless. Not only did he deliver the all-important decider against Belgium, he's controlled the Italian midfield perfectly and represents the shift in the Azzurri's mindset from defensive solidity to a prettier possession style.

He's had a phenomenal season at club level with Inter Milan and been the beating heart of Italy's midfield. Really, any three of Barella, Jorginho and Verratti could get the award, though - they've all been great.

5. Kalvin Phillips

Eyebrows were raised when he started the first game against Croatia. He proceeded to make himself undroppable and hasn't looked back since.

Aside from a jittery opening half-hour in the semi-final, you'd never have guessed that Phillips was playing Championship football a year ago. The midfielder has been nothing short of a revelation next to Declan Rice, combining superb technique with an excellent engine. He's even keeping Jordan Henderson out of the side and he's been a huge highlight for the Three Lions.

6. Leonardo Spinazzola

OK, left-backs don't tend to get these awards - but it would be great, wouldn't it?

No one took a second glance at Spinazzola before the tournament began and yet we all sighed when he was ruled out of the semi-final and final with injury. He's been magificent, marauding down the left and putting in displays we never knew he was capable of. It's been a tournament of left-backs - and he's been the best to watch by a mile.

7. Cristiano Ronaldo

He is inevitable. He didn't make it to the quarter-finals but he might still get himself the big award.

Giving CR7 the Player of the Tournament might feel a little like when John Wayne got an Oscar based on historical performance - but five goals in four games ain't half bad. Ronaldo broke the record for most-ever Euros goals and, once again, carried Portugal. There are worse options to give it to...

8. Simon Kjaer

Perhaps the story of the tournament, Denmark were nothing short of glorious. It was bittersweet to lose them at the last four hurdle, considering the wonderful moments they gave us, following the horror of their opening game.

Simon Kjaer has epitomised the leadership, organisation and heart of that Danish side. They were unspectacular but so difficult to beat and credit must go to the coach Kasper Hjulmand, captain Kjaer and the team effort to keep so compact, yet remain so dangerous throughout the competition. Kjaer is a real outside bet for this one - but if any wildcard deserves it, it's a warrior like him.

