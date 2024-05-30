The curse of the Euro 2024 stadiums: why only half of the venues are now home to Bundesliga clubs

Everton, beware – terrible things have befallen the teams whose home grounds will host this summer’s Euros

FC Koln are relegated
(Image credit: Getty Images)

When Germany was chosen to stage Euro 2024, six years ago, eight of the tournament’s 10 stadiums played host to Bundesliga clubs. Now, that figure is down to five – thanks to a fearsome curse.

Unsurprisingly, most of the stadiums chosen to host the Euros were also home to the country’s biggest clubs – despite that, many of those teams have since fallen on hard times. Incredibly, only four of the 10 – Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig and Eintracht Frankfurt – have remained in the top flight ever since.

