Euro 2024: What is Germany’s national anthem?

Germany head into Euro 2024 in improved form following a dismal 2023 which saw the four-time world champions win just two of their eight matches.

That run included five defeats, but results have been better under Julian Nagelsmann, who replaced Hansi Flick last September.

Since back-to-back losses against Turkey and Austria last November, Germany are unbeaten in their last four matches.

Nagelmann's side beat France and the Netherlands in March, before a 0-0 draw against Ukraine and a 2-1 win over Greece in their final Euro 2024 warm-up fixtures last week.

What is Germany's national anthem?

Flag bearers hold the Germany flag during the national anthems ahead of the World Cup final between Germany and Argentina in Brazil in July 2014. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The German anthem is entitled 'Deutschlandlied' ("Song of Germany") and it has been mostly used as the nation's official song since 1922 – except for in a period of seven years after World War II.

Music for the anthem was written in 1797 by the Austrian composer Joseph Haydn, with lyrics added in 1841 by a poet named August Heinrich Hoffmann von Fallersleben. It became the German anthem in 1922, four years after World War I, during the Weimar Republic.

Since the fall of Nazi Germany and the end of World War II in 1945, only the third stanza has been used. It is also worth noting that East Germany had a different anthem, entitled "Auferstandern aus Ruinen" ("Risen from Ruins") between 1949 and 1990.

Germany players sing the national anthem ahead of their World Cup final match against Argentina in Brazil in July 2014. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Germany are the hosts of Euro 2024 and Nagelmann's side kick off their campaign against Scotland in Munich next Friday.

After the game against the Scots, Germany face Hungary in Stuttgart and then meet Switzerland in Frankfurt in their remaining Group A fixtures.

Winners in 1972, 1980 and 1996, the Germans will be looking for their fourth European Championship crown this summer.

