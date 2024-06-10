Euro 2024: What is Germany’s national anthem?
Germany are the host nation at Euro 2024 – but what will their players be singing before the games?
Germany head into Euro 2024 in improved form following a dismal 2023 which saw the four-time world champions win just two of their eight matches.
That run included five defeats, but results have been better under Julian Nagelsmann, who replaced Hansi Flick last September.
Since back-to-back losses against Turkey and Austria last November, Germany are unbeaten in their last four matches.
Nagelmann's side beat France and the Netherlands in March, before a 0-0 draw against Ukraine and a 2-1 win over Greece in their final Euro 2024 warm-up fixtures last week.
What is Germany's national anthem?
The German anthem is entitled 'Deutschlandlied' ("Song of Germany") and it has been mostly used as the nation's official song since 1922 – except for in a period of seven years after World War II.
Music for the anthem was written in 1797 by the Austrian composer Joseph Haydn, with lyrics added in 1841 by a poet named August Heinrich Hoffmann von Fallersleben. It became the German anthem in 1922, four years after World War I, during the Weimar Republic.
Since the fall of Nazi Germany and the end of World War II in 1945, only the third stanza has been used. It is also worth noting that East Germany had a different anthem, entitled "Auferstandern aus Ruinen" ("Risen from Ruins") between 1949 and 1990.
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Germany are the hosts of Euro 2024 and Nagelmann's side kick off their campaign against Scotland in Munich next Friday.
After the game against the Scots, Germany face Hungary in Stuttgart and then meet Switzerland in Frankfurt in their remaining Group A fixtures.
Winners in 1972, 1980 and 1996, the Germans will be looking for their fourth European Championship crown this summer.
More Euro 2024 stories
Euro 2024: What is France’s national anthem?
Euro 2024: What is England’s national anthem?
How to watch Euro 2024 live streams from anywhere in the world
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Ben Hayward is the Weekend Editor of FourFourTwo. A European football writer and Tottenham Hotspur fan with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa America - and has spent much of that time in Spain. Ben speaks English and Spanish, currently dividing his time between Barcelona and London, covering all the big talking points of the weekend on FFT: he’s also written several list features and interviewed Guglielmo Vicario for the magazine.