Euro 2024: What is England’s national anthem?
England are in next in action at Euro 2024 – but which anthem will the Three Lions be singing in Germany?
England have played their final two warm-up games ahead of Euro 2024 and are heading off to Germany for the European Championship soon.
Gareth Southgate, his staff and the Three Lions' 26-man squad will fly out to Germany on Monday for the tournament, which begins next Friday.
After a 3-0 win over Bosnia & Herzegovina in Newcastle last Monday, England lost 1-0 to Iceland at Wembley on Friday in their final fixture ahead of Euro 2024.
What is England's national anthem?
England's Euro 2024 campaign will kick off with a Group C clash in Gelsenkirchen against Serbia next Sunday, June 16.
As part of the United Kingdom, England does not have its own official national anthem.
Instead, England players sing the UK's anthem, "God Save the King" ("God Save the Queen" when the British monarch is female), ahead of their international football matches.
For 70 years between 1952 and 2022, the United Kingdom was ruled by Queen Elizabeth II and "God Save the Queen" was the official anthem.
Following her passing in September 2022, her son Charles became the monarch and the anthem is now "God Save the King". It was sung by England players at the World Cup in Qatar just two months later.
Wales and Scotland are also part of the United Kingdom, but some Welsh fans booed "God Save the King" ahead of their game against England at the 2022 World Cup and Scottish supporters did the same in even greater numbers before a match against the Three Lions in 2017.
After their game against Serbia, England face Denmark in Frankfurt and Slovenia in Cologne in their remaining Group C matches.
