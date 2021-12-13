Europa Conference League draw: Leicester City to face Randers, Tottenham's fate remains unknown

The Europa Conference League play-off draw took place shortly after the Champions league and Europe League draws on Monday, and involved the teams who had qualified as runners-up from the Europa Conference League group stages as well as those who had dropped out of the Europa League.

This former category included some big teams, including PAOK, Slavia Praha and Maccabi Tel-Aviv. The latter group contained the likes of Celtic, Leicester City, PSV and Marseille.

Unlike the Champions League draw – which had to be done twice following a bizarre software malfunction which compromised the first attempt – the Europa Conference League draw was not to arrange fixtures for the last-16 of the competition. Instead, the draw was to set up a play-off round that would then determine who would reach the round of 16.

The draw threw out some exciting fixtures, which will already have fans across the globe licking their lips. Without further ado, here we reveal the complete draw for the Europa League Play-off round.

Europa Conference League Play-off draw

The unseeded teams (those that finished as runners-up in their groups, will play the first leg at home)...

Marseille vs Qarabag

PSV vs Maccabi Tel-Aviv

Fenerbahce vs Slavia Praha

Midtjylland vs PAOK

Leicester City vs Randers

Celtic vs Bodo/Glimt

Sparta Praha vs Partizan

Rapid Vienna vs Tottenham/Vitesse

The winners of these ties will then join the teams that won each of the eight Europa Conference League groups in the round of 16. The draw for that round will take place at a later date and will also include the following teams: AZ Alkmaar, Basel, Copenhagen, Feyenoord, Gent, LASK, Rennes and Roma.

Tottenham, who were unable to play their final group stage match against Rennes due to a Coronavirus outbreak at the north London club's training centre, are awaiting a UEFA decision on who will be given points from the cancelled match. FFT understands it is unlikely Spurs will be given the points required to qualify but nothing is yet decided.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save over a third on standard price.

Restock your kit bag with the best deals for footballers on Amazon right now

ALSO READ

LIST Football Manager 2022: All the FM22 wonderkids you'll need to sign

TALENT FIFA 22: The 150 best wonderkids in the game

GUIDE Best football gifts: Present ideas for football fans

BUY IT NOW Order the new Champions League ball now