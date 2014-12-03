Everton 1-1 Hull: Who supplies Lukaku's bullets?

Everton once again fell away in the second half as Hull halted a run of four consecutive league defeats through sub Sone Aluko.

If half-time scores counted as results the Toffees would be second in the table, and they led at the turn through Romelu Lukaku's sixth of the season, created by a pull-back from Kevin Mirallas.

However, by the time Mirallas went off just after the hour Hull had levelled through enforced substitute Sone Aluko, on for the injured Mohamed Diame.

Set up by former Toffee Nikica Jelavic, Aluko levelled with Hull's only shot on target of the game – but it was enough for Everton to drop two home points and keep them in the bottom half, while the point gained by Steve Bruce's men drags them above Burnley and out of the drop zone on goal difference.

Match facts

Romelu Lukaku has now scored in 5 of his last 8 Premier League appearances at Goodison Park.

5 of Lukaku’s 6 league goals this season have come before the 35th minute.

Since the start of last season, 6 of Kevin Mirallas' last 9 assists have been for Romelu Lukaku goals.

Sone Aluko's goal versus Everton was the first shot on target that Hull mustered in this game (59 mins).

Aluko was the first Hull player to score a Premier League goal in the second half against Everton (in their seventh game against them in the competition).

Everton have won just 3 of their last 10 Premier League games at Goodison Park (W3 D3 L4).

Hull have won only 6 league games in 2014 so far, fewer than any ever-present team (D8 L19).

