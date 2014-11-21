Everton 2-1 West Ham: Irons reach an unwanted milestone (but still aren't as bad as Spurs)

Everton dug deep to secure three points in a hotly-contested match against West Ham at Goodison Park.

Romelu Lukaku gave Everton a first-half lead, only for Mauro Zarate to equalise for the Hammers just minutes after entering the match as a second half substitute.

Leon Osman then scored a winner, just as West Ham looked to be taking a stranglehold on the match - a fine way to mark his 400th appearance for the Toffees.

Everton striker Romelu Lukaku has found the back of the net in each of his last three Premier League games against West Ham United.

West Ham's Mauro Zarate has scored in both of his Premier League clashes with Everton, with his previous goal against the Toffees coming back in April 2008 for Birmingham City - that fixture ended 1-1.

Phil Jagielka (17) and Sylvain Distin (13) made 30 clearances between them over the 90 minutes.

West Ham have now shipped 1,000 Premier League goals - only Newcastle, Aston Villa, Everton and Tottenham have conceded more.

Injuries to Enner Valencia and Diafra Sakho meant Geordie wreckingball Andy Carroll returned to the West Ham starting XI. The England striker was dominant in the air, winning 14 of his 20 aerial duels, but only hit the target with 1 of his 6 shots at goal.

Leon Osman has scored two goals in his last three games in all competitions for Everton, after failing to find the back of the net in his previous 17 appearances for the Toffees.

This was Everton’s 200th home win in the Premier League (played 430, drawn 119, lost 111)

The Merseysiders are unbeaten in their last 13 Barclays Premier League games against West Ham United (won 9, drawn 4, lost 0).

