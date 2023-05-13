Everton vs Manchester City live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Everton vs Manchester City live stream and match preview, Sunday 14 May, 2pm BST

Everton vs Manchester City is being shown by Sky Sports.

Manchester City (opens in new tab) will be looking to take a step closer to the Premier League title when they head to Goodison Park on Sunday.

The defending champions can move four points clear in top spot ahead of Arsenal (opens in new tab)'s meeting with Brighton (opens in new tab).

As for Everton (opens in new tab), a 5-1 victory over Brighton last time out lifted them out of the relegation zone.

Kick-off is at 2pm BST. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League (opens in new tab) wherever you are.

Team News

Everton will have to make do without Seamus Coleman, Andros Townsend, Ruben Vinagre, Ben Godfrey and Dele Alli.

Manchester City will be unable to call upon the services of Nathan Ake, but Pep Guardiola has no fresh injury concerns.

Form

Everton's thrashing of Brighton ended a seven-game winless streak and gave them renewed belief in their battle against the drop.

Manchester City have won 10 matches on the bounce to take control of the title race.

Referee

Anthony Taylor will be the referee for Everton vs Manchester City.

Stadium

Everton vs Manchester City will be played at the 39,572-capacity Goodison Park in Liverpool.

Kick-off and channel

Everton vs Manchester City kick-off is at 2pm BST on Sunday 14 May in the UK. The game is being shown in the UK by Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League (opens in new tab).

In the US, kick-off time is 9am ET / 6am PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the two main players once again, but Amazon (opens in new tab) also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab) for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV (opens in new tab), which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport (opens in new tab) will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport (opens in new tab) are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.