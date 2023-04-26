Everton vs Newcastle United live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Everton vs Newcastle United live stream and match preview, Thursday 27 April, 7.45pm BST

Everton vs Newcastle United live stream and match preview

Newcastle will be looking to take another step closer to a top-four finish by beating relegation-threatened Everton in midweek.

Newcastle (opens in new tab) will be looking to take another step closer to a top-four finish by beating relegation-threatened Everton (opens in new tab) in midweek.

Eddie Howe's side thrashed Tottenham (opens in new tab) 6-1 last time out to consolidate their position in the Champions League places.

Everton, meanwhile, remain mired in relegation trouble after a 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace (opens in new tab) on Saturday.

Kick-off is at 7.45pm BST.

Team news

Everton will be without the suspended duo Abdoulaye Doucoure and Mason Holgate, as well as Andros Townsend, Seamus Coleman, Ruben Vinagre and Dele Alli. Amadou Onana will need to be assessed.

Newcastle will be unable to call upon the services of Allan Saint-Maximin, Emil Krafth, Ryan Fraser and Fabian Schar.

Form

Everton have not won any of their last five games, leaving them third-bottom with six matches left to play.

Newcastle's stunning shellacking of Spurs means they have now won six of their last seven outings.

Referee

Andre Marriner will be the referee for Everton vs Newcastle United.

Stadium

Everton vs Newcastle United will be played at the 39,572-capacity Goodison Park in Liverpool.

Kick-off and channel

Everton vs Newcastle United kick-off is at 7.45pm BST on Thursday 27 April. The game is being shown by BT Sport.

In the US, kick-off time is 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US.

