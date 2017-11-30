Ex-Brighton star David Lopez scores Rooney-esque halfway line goal in Spain

As you might expect, news outlets have been milking every last drop out of Wayne Rooney's spectacular goal against West Ham on Wednesday night – one the 31-year-old has admitted "might be my best ever".

We're not too sure about that, but perhaps we should have all been paying close attention to what was going on in Spain's Copa Federacion (we mean, why wouldn't you?).

Former Brighton midfielder David Lopez showed off his excellent technique for third-tier outfit UCAM Murcia against CD Olimpic by blasting the ball into the net from the centre circle.

4:40 for the fine strike

In case you were interested (we repeat: why wouldn't you?), that was Murcia's third goal in their 3-0 first-leg victory. The second leg is on December 13.

